Former Iowa High School Standout Lands NFL Contract
It has been a huge day for Woodbine High School, as the football team advanced to the Iowa high school football eight-player championship game and a former Tiger standout signed with an NFL team.
Layne Pryor, who was a star for Woodbine at the high school level, signed to the practice squad with the Houston Texans in the NFL.
Pryor attended the University of Northern Iowa - who plays at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, which is the site of the Iowa high school state football semifinals and championship games - was an all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honorable mention selection in 2024. He caught 30 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns.
In 2023, Pryor also made the all-MVFC honorable mention team after catching 11 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in just seven games. He played in 11 games with 11 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in 2022 and played in six games in 2021.
At Woodbine, Pryor rushed for 1,191 yards and had 624 yards receiving, recording 34 total touchdowns. He was also a standout on the defensive side of the field for the Tigers, registering 69 tackles with 15 for loss and six sacks.
Upon his final season of high school football, Pryor ranked second in Iowa eight-player history with 211 receptions for 3,512 yards and 52 touchdowns.
Layne Pryor was Multi-Sport Standout At Woodbine High School
He was also a multi-sport standout, winning two discus Iowa high school state track and field championships and the 2021 Drake Relays title in the discus. Pryor qualified for state in both the 100 and 200 sprint events.
Woodbine, a team that features Brody Pryor at quarterback, earned a 38-30 win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck. They will take on Bishop Garrigan next week for the state football championship.
Brody Pryor is the younger brother of Layne Pryor and a triplet with Jax Pryor and Katy Pryor. Another brother, Wyatt Pryor, was a standout with Woodbine.