Fort Dodge’s Noah Daniel commits to Iowa football
For Noah Daniel, it took what he called a dream to get him to decommit from South Dakota State to play football.
Daniel, a senior-to-be at Fort Dodge Senior High, accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity to Iowa after previously committing to the Jackrabbits earlier this year.
"I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for their support throughout this process," Daniel posted. "Also very thankful to SDSU and their coaching staff for everything they have done. With that being said I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to further my education and football career at the University of Iowa.
"I want to thank Iowa's coaching staff for believing in me, and giving me a shot to play for my dream school. Above all, I'm thankful to God for blessing me with the chance to compete at the next level and knowing none of this would be possible without Him."
Daniel, who handled a variety of roles for the Dodgers under head coach Nik Moser, was also a state track runner in the Class 4A 100 and 200 this past spring.
As a junior, Daniel had over 400 yards of offense with six touchdowns while recording 56.5 tackles. He also returned three kickoffs back for scores, averaging just under 40 yards per return.
Daniel rushed for over 200 yards and had six receptions for over 100 yards with five combined TDs as a sophomore under Moser, a former Dodger himself who played at Iowa State.