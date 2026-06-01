Latest Iowa High School Baseball Class Rankings Released

There is a new No. 1 team in the biggest classification of Iowa high school baseball, as Cedar Rapids Prairie replaced Sioux City East at the top this week.

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released class-by-class rankings on Monday, with Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (Class 3A), Pleasantville (Class 2A) and Martensdale-St. Marys (Class 1A) all No. 1 teams this week.

Like Cedar Rapids Prairie, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic jumped several spots, moving from No. 4 last week to the top spot, replacing MOC-Floyd Valley in the process.

New No. 1s Cedar Rapids Prairie, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Set For Doubleheader Against One Another

A key doubleheader showdown is on deck, as Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Wahlert Catholic will square off from Prairie High School Baseball Fields. The Hawks have won all nine games this season, averaging over nine runs per game.

For Wahlert, they are 7-1, with the lone loss coming to Dubuque Senior in the second part of a twinbill. They have won six straight since, sweeping Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Dubuque Hempstead.

Several Perennial State Title Contenders Ranked In Class 4A

Checking in behind Cedar Rapids Prairie is Sioux City East, Indianola, Waukee and Iowa City Liberty to complete the Top 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Southeast Polk, Pleasant Valley, West Des Moines Valley and Cedar Falls round out the rankings.

High School On SI Iowa released an updated Top 25 state power rankings , as Sioux City East held on to the No. 1 position this week.

Here are the latest Top 10 rankings for each class of Iowa high school baseball from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association .

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Prairie Sioux City East Indianola Waukee Iowa City Liberty Cedar Rapids Kennedy Southeast Polk Pleasant Valley West Des Moines Valley Cedar Falls

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial; Fort Dodge; Johnston; Urbandale; Waukee Northwest.

Class 3A

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic MOC-Floyd Valley Marion Sioux City Bishop Heelan Carlisle Ballard Saydel Cedar Rapids Xavier Bondurant-Farrar Independence

Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption; Western Dubuque; Webster City; Solon; Waverly-Shell Rock.

Class 2A

Pleasantville Roland-Story Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Dyersville Beckman Catholic Grundy Center Cascade Unity Christian Bellevue Marquette Catholic New Hampton

Others receiving votes: Chariton; Clarinda; Grand View Christian; Underwood; Van Meter.

Class 1A

Martensdale-St. Marys Coon Rapids-Bayard Saint Ansgar East Buchanan Logan-Magnolia Mason City Newman Sigourney North Linn South Winneshiek Ankeny Christian

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco; Le Mars Gehlen; Lynnville-Sully; Mount Ayr; Starmont.