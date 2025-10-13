Iowa High School Basketball Prospect Returning to State
For Jaxon Clark, the desire to play one more season of Iowa high school basketball has brought him back home.
Clark, who over the summer enrolled in Florida at Montverde Academy, will instead return to Keokuk High School for his final season.
The 6-foot-10 Clark averaged nearly 23 points with over 14 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal per game last year. He shot 67 percent from the floor in leading Keokuk to a 17-8 record.
He also knocked down 17 three-pointers.
Clark had a busy summer, picking up an offer from Illinois State while also taking unofficial visits to both Iowa and Purdue. He has since added an offer from Lehigh.
Keokuk has New Head Boys Basketball Coach, Assistant
Keokuk will be under the direction of a new head boys basketball coach this winter after Zach Summers stepped down during the offseason. Anthony Potratz was hired to replace Summer, with former University of Iowa football standout Marvin McNutt set to serve as an assistant coach
Along with Clark, Mason Claus, Chayce Smith and Lincoln Wray all return with varsity experience for the Chiefs.