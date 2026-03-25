Iowa High School Boys Basketball Player Opens Recruitment Back Up

One of the top senior Iowa high school boys basketball players in the state has opened his recruitment back up after a coaching change.

Dubuque Senior High School’s Tevin Schultz has decommitted from Rockhurst University, who competes at the NCAA Division II level. Schultz made his announcement on social media.

“Due to a recent coaching change, I have decided to de-commit from Rockhurst University and reopen my recruitment,” Schultz posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I have had plenty of time to think and talk with my family, and I believe that this is the best decision.

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“Thank you to the coaches at Rockhurst for the opportunity and believing in me. I appreciate the relationships we have built. I look forward to looking into any opportunity in the future. With that being said, my recruitment is 100 (percent) open.”

Rockhurst head coach Kyle Blackbourn announced that he has been named the new head coach at Parkside, the only Division II program in Wisconsin.

Tevin Schultz Became Dubuque Senior Career Scoring Leader

Schultz, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, led Dubuque Senior to the Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament this past winter and a 21-3 record overall. He averaged 24.4 points per game, shooting 64 percent from the field, 40 percent from the 3-point line and 78 percent at the free throw stripe.

In addition to his scoring talents, Schultz led the Rams at 6.6 rebounds per game and was second with 2.4 assists.

Schultz became Dubuque Senior’s career scoring leader this past January. He was also nominated for the 4A player of the year by High School on SI and made the all-state team.