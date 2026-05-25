2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Full Field: Seven of World Top 20 Heading to Colonial

The PGA Tour’s annual trip to Colonial turns 80 this year.

No other host venue for a non-major has logged more years than Hogan’s Alley, where Ben Hogan won the first two Colonial National Invitations in 1946 and 1947 and five overall.

This is the second stop of the Tour’s Texas two-step in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the first being the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. It’s also in a bit of a soft spot on the schedule, with Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament (a signature event) coming next week with the U.S. Open two weeks after that.

The field reflects that, with seven of the world’s top 20 entered to compete: No. 9 J.J. Spaun, No. 11 Russell Henley, No. 13 Ludvig Åberg, No. 14 Robert MacIntyre, No. 16 Justin Thomas, No. 17 Ben Griffin and No. 19 Hideki Matsuyama. Griffin is the returning champion, having defeated Matti Schmid by a shot a year ago.

Other past champs in the field include Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Kisner and Chris Kirk.

They'll all take on Colonial Country Club, a notoriously tight 7,289-yard par-70 that rewards working the ball both left and right more than brute strength. Little wonder why Ben Hogan liked the place so much.

2026 Charles Schwab Challenge full field

132 players

Åberg, Ludvig

Bauchou, Zach

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac +

Blanchet, Chandler

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Brown, Dan

Campbell, Brian

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Coody, Pierceson

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fisk, Steven

Fowler, Rickie

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Hansson, Albert +

Hardy, Nick +

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley +

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Howell, Mason

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin +

Kizzire, Patton

Kuchar, Matt +

Lamprecht, Christo

Lebioda, Hank

Li, Haotong

Lipsky, David

MacIntyre, Robert

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Nakajima, Keita

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Novak, Andrew

Nyholm, Pontus

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Palmer, Ryan +

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Peterson, Paul

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Ryder, Sam

Saddier, Adrien

Sargent, Gordon

Schenk, Adam

Shipley, Neal

Simpson, Webb +

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Springer, Hayden

Stanger, Jimmy

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson +

Svensson, Adam

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Tosti, Alejandro

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo +

Walker, Danny

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Yu, Kevin

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