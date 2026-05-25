2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Full Field: Seven of World Top 20 Heading to Colonial
The PGA Tour’s annual trip to Colonial turns 80 this year.
No other host venue for a non-major has logged more years than Hogan’s Alley, where Ben Hogan won the first two Colonial National Invitations in 1946 and 1947 and five overall.
This is the second stop of the Tour’s Texas two-step in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the first being the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. It’s also in a bit of a soft spot on the schedule, with Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament (a signature event) coming next week with the U.S. Open two weeks after that.
The field reflects that, with seven of the world’s top 20 entered to compete: No. 9 J.J. Spaun, No. 11 Russell Henley, No. 13 Ludvig Åberg, No. 14 Robert MacIntyre, No. 16 Justin Thomas, No. 17 Ben Griffin and No. 19 Hideki Matsuyama. Griffin is the returning champion, having defeated Matti Schmid by a shot a year ago.
Other past champs in the field include Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Kisner and Chris Kirk.
They'll all take on Colonial Country Club, a notoriously tight 7,289-yard par-70 that rewards working the ball both left and right more than brute strength. Little wonder why Ben Hogan liked the place so much.
2026 Charles Schwab Challenge full field
132 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Bauchou, Zach
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Blair, Zac +
Blanchet, Chandler
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Brown, Dan
Campbell, Brian
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Coody, Pierceson
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Ewart, A.J.
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hansson, Albert +
Hardy, Nick +
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley +
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Howell, Mason
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin +
Kizzire, Patton
Kuchar, Matt +
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
MacIntyre, Robert
Martin, Ben
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Novak, Andrew
Nyholm, Pontus
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Palmer, Ryan +
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Peterson, Paul
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Ryder, Sam
Saddier, Adrien
Sargent, Gordon
Schenk, Adam
Shipley, Neal
Simpson, Webb +
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Springer, Hayden
Stanger, Jimmy
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson +
Svensson, Adam
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Tosti, Alejandro
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Ventura, Kris
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo +
Walker, Danny
Whaley, Vince
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Dylan
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Yu, Kevin
More Golf from Sports Illustrated
John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.