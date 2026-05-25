2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Colonial Country Club

The PGA Tour's season continues this week at Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

This week's tournament isn't a signature event, but there are still some big names teeing it up, including Ludvig Åberg, Russell Henley, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and last year's winner, Ben Griffin.

Let's take a look at the top odds to win this week's event, and then I'll dive into my best bets.

Charles Schwab Challenge odds

Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ludvig Åberg +950

Russell Henley +1800

Justin Thomas +2200

Robert MacIntyre +2200

Ben Griffin +2200

Rickie Fowler +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

J.J. Spaun +3000

Akshay Bhatia +3300

Keith Mitchell +3500

Keegan Bradley +4000

Harry Hall +4000

Gary Woodland +4000

Pierceson Coody +4000

Ryo Hisatsune +4500

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge

Thursday: 4–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1–3:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Charles Schwab Challenge purse

Date: Thursday, May 28–Sunday, May 31

Purse: $9.9 million ($1.782 million)

2025 champion: Ben Griffin

Charles Schwab Challenge notable golfers

Ludvig Åberg: With Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and some other top golfers taking the week off, Ludvig Åberg enters the week as the betting favorite. He's still seeking his first win of the season, but he has posted finishes of T4, T8 and T4 in his last four starts. He's the best golfer in the field, but can he get over the hump and secure a win?

Ben Griffin: Ben Griffin had a breakout campaign in 2025, including winning this event, but he has failed to recreate that magic in 2026. He has just one top-10 finish since winning the World Wide Technology Championship last November, but a solo third-place finish at the Cadillac Championship and a T14 finish at the PGA Championship could be a good sign that his game is trending in the right direction.

Charles Schwab Challenge best bets

Rickie Fowler +2500 (FanDuel)

Few golfers have played better than Rickie Fowler over the past few months. He has finishes of T8, T9, and T2 in three signature events before an off week, with his putting leading him to a T60 finish at the PGA Championship. What's more important than his recent form is the fact that he's inside the top 40 in driving accuracy on the PGA Tour, something that's hugely important at Colonial Country Club.

He has posted some strong finishes over the years at this event, including a T6 in 2023 and a T16 last year. Everything is adding up for Fowler to be in the mix on the weekend.

J.J. Spaun +3500 (DraftKings)

Ludvig Åberg is the only golfer in the field this week who has gained more strokes from tee to green than J.J. Spaun over the past three months. Not only has his ball-striking been fantastic, but he's been extremely accurate off the tee as well. The only things holding him back have been his putting, so let's hope he has a hot week on the greens.

He finished T6 at this event last season.

Lee Hodges +17500 (Bet365)

If you want a long shot to bet on this week, consider Lee Hodges at 175 to 1. He's the 16th most accurate driver of the golf ball on the PGA Tour, and he already has a strong T12 result at this event back in 2024. He's been streaky this season, but he does have three top-25 finishes and has gained strokes with his approach play in seven straight starts.

His lack of distance won't hurt him this week, so if he can find something with his short game, don't be surprised if his name is on the first page of the leaderboard on the weekend.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!