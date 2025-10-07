High School

Iowa High School Football AP Poll Released

Waukee Northwest, Cedar Rapids Xavier unanimous No. 1 teams

The Waukee Northwest football team takes the field for a game against Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Mediacom Stadium.
The Waukee Northwest football team takes the field for a game against Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Mediacom Stadium. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Waukee Northwest and Cedar Rapids Xavier were unanimous No. 1 selections in the latest Iowa high school football Associated Press rankings.

Sitting atop Class 5A, the Wolves received all 10 first-place votes, as they are the lone class unbeaten left. In 4A, Cedar Rapids Xavier picked up all 10 first-place votes, putting distance between themselves and No. 2 Gilbert, who is also unbeaten.

No Change Among No. 1 Ranked Teams

All of the No. 1 ranked teams remained the same this week, as Clear Lake (3A), Carroll Kuemper (2A), Grundy Center 1A), Saint Ansgar (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) remained atop the rankings.

Newcomers to the Top 10 include Southeast Polk (5A); Fort Dodge (4A); Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption (3A); Hull Western Christian, Mid-Prairie, Van Meter and Alburnett (2A); and Underwood and West Marshall (1A).

Here are the latest Iowa high school football rankings from the Associated Press:

Iowa High School Football Associated Press Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. West Des Moines Valley
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. Johnston
  5. Iowa City Liberty
  6. Sioux City East
  7. Ankeny
  8. (tie) Cedar Falls
  9. Iowa City West
  10. Southeast Polk

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Solon
  3. West Delaware
  4. North Polk
  5. Newton
  6. Pella
  7. Decorah
  8. Western Dubuque
  9. (tie) ADM
  10. Fort Dodge

Class 3A

  1. Clear Lake
  2. Solon
  3. West Delaware
  4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  5. Mount Vernon
  6. Sioux Center
  7. Des Moines Christian
  8. Dubuque Wahlert
  9. Davenport Assumption
  10. Nevada

Class 2A

  1. Carroll Kuemper
  2. Okoboji
  3. Osage
  4. Bellevue
  5. PCM
  6. Centerville
  7. Hull Western Christian
  8. Woodward-Granger
  9. Mid-Prairie
  10. Van Meter
  11. (tie) Alburnett

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Iowa City Regina
  4. Treynor
  5. South Hardin
  6. Pleasantville
  7. Dyersville Beckman
  8. Union LaPorte City
  9. Underwood
  10. Cascade
  11. (tie) West Marshall

Class A

  1. Saint Ansgar
  2. ACGC
  3. West Hancock
  4. MMCRU
  5. North Linn
  6. West Sioux
  7. (tie) Wapsie Valley
  8. Woodbury Central
  9. Pekin
  10. Riverside

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Woodbine
  3. Iowa Valley
  4. Audubon
  5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  6. Edgewood-Colesburg
  7. GTRA
  8. Kingsley-Pierson
  9. Easton Valley
  10. Bedford
  11. (tie) Clarksville

