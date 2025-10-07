Iowa High School Football AP Poll Released
Both Waukee Northwest and Cedar Rapids Xavier were unanimous No. 1 selections in the latest Iowa high school football Associated Press rankings.
Sitting atop Class 5A, the Wolves received all 10 first-place votes, as they are the lone class unbeaten left. In 4A, Cedar Rapids Xavier picked up all 10 first-place votes, putting distance between themselves and No. 2 Gilbert, who is also unbeaten.
No Change Among No. 1 Ranked Teams
All of the No. 1 ranked teams remained the same this week, as Clear Lake (3A), Carroll Kuemper (2A), Grundy Center 1A), Saint Ansgar (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) remained atop the rankings.
Newcomers to the Top 10 include Southeast Polk (5A); Fort Dodge (4A); Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption (3A); Hull Western Christian, Mid-Prairie, Van Meter and Alburnett (2A); and Underwood and West Marshall (1A).
Here are the latest Iowa high school football rankings from the Associated Press:
Iowa High School Football Associated Press Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- West Des Moines Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- Iowa City Liberty
- Sioux City East
- Ankeny
- (tie) Cedar Falls
- Iowa City West
- Southeast Polk
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Solon
- West Delaware
- North Polk
- Newton
- Pella
- Decorah
- Western Dubuque
- (tie) ADM
- Fort Dodge
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- West Delaware
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Mount Vernon
- Sioux Center
- Des Moines Christian
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Davenport Assumption
- Nevada
Class 2A
- Carroll Kuemper
- Okoboji
- Osage
- Bellevue
- PCM
- Centerville
- Hull Western Christian
- Woodward-Granger
- Mid-Prairie
- Van Meter
- (tie) Alburnett
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Iowa City Regina
- Treynor
- South Hardin
- Pleasantville
- Dyersville Beckman
- Union LaPorte City
- Underwood
- Cascade
- (tie) West Marshall
Class A
- Saint Ansgar
- ACGC
- West Hancock
- MMCRU
- North Linn
- West Sioux
- (tie) Wapsie Valley
- Woodbury Central
- Pekin
- Riverside
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Woodbine
- Iowa Valley
- Audubon
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- GTRA
- Kingsley-Pierson
- Easton Valley
- Bedford
- (tie) Clarksville