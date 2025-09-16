Iowa High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Iowa high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Iowa high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
Iowa High School Football Class 8 Man Rankings
1. Iowa Valley (4-0)
2. Bishop Garrigan (3-0)
3. Woodbine (3-0)
4. Turkey Valley (3-0)
5. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0)
6. WACO (3-0)
7. Collins-Maxwell-Baxter (3-0)
8. Easton Valley (3-0)
9. Audubon (3-0)
10. Central (3-0)
11. Southeast Warren (3-0)
12. Lamoni (3-0)
13. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0)
14. Fremont-Mills (2-1)
15. CAM (2-1)
16. Wayne (2-1)
17. Bedford (2-1)
18. West Bend-Mallard (1-1)
19. Don Bosco (2-1)
20. Montezuma (2-1)
21. Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-1)
22. Clarksville (2-1)
23. Glidden-Ralston (2-1)
24. Kingsley-Pierson (2-1)
25. Calamus-Wheatland (2-1)
Iowa High School Football Class A Rankings
1. MMCRU (3-0)
2. North Linn (3-0)
3. West Fork (3-0)
4. ACGC (3-0)
5. West Sioux (3-0)
6. Wapsie Valley (3-0)
7. West Hancock (3-0)
8. Pekin (3-0)
9. Madrid (2-1)
10. Midland (3-0)
11. Nashua-Plainfield (3-0)
12. Clayton-Ridge (3-0)
13. St. Ansgar (3-0)
14. St. Albert (2-1)
15. Woodbury Central (2-0)
16. Southwest Valley (2-1)
17. Akron-Westfield (2-1)
18. Maquoketa Valley (2-1)
19. IKM/Manning (2-1)
20. North Butler (2-1)
21. Riverside (2-1)
22. North Mahaska (2-1)
23. East Marshall (2-1)
24. Lynnville-Sully (2-1)
25. Danville (2-1)
Iowa High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Regina (3-0)
2. South Hardin (3-0)
3. Union (3-0)
4. West Lyon (3-0)
5. Grundy Center (3-0)
6. Pleasantville (3-0)
7. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (3-0)
8. Lawton-Bronson (2-0)
9. Hinton (2-1)
10. West Marshall (2-1)
11. Emmetsburg (2-1)
12. Cascade (2-1)
13. Central Springs (2-1)
14. Beckman (2-1)
15. Northwest Webster (1-2)
16. Durant (2-1)
17. Ogden (2-1)
18. Aplington-Parkersburg (1-2)
19. Panorama (1-2)
20. Ridge View (1-2)
21. Columbus (1-2)
22. Camanche (1-2)
23. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (1-2)
24. Northeast (1-2)
25. Interstate 35 (1-2)
Iowa High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Okoboji (3-0)
2. Kuemper (3-0)
3. Woodward-Granger (3-0)
4. Bellevue (3-0)
5. Osage (3-0)
6. Centerville (3-0)
7. Van Meter (2-1)
8. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-1)
9. Wilton (2-1)
10. Alburnett (2-1)
11. Treynor (2-1)
12. West Branch (2-1)
13. Mid-Prairie (2-1)
14. South Tama County (2-1)
15. Albia (2-1)
16. Western Christian (2-1)
17. PCM (2-1)
18. Southeast Valley (2-1)
19. Chariton (2-1)
20. Washington (2-1)
21. OABCIG (2-1)
22. Grand View Christian School (2-1)
23. Denver (2-1)
24. Dike-New Hartford (2-1)
25. Sheldon (1-2)
Iowa High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Des Moines Christian (3-0)
2. Solon (3-0)
3. Independence (3-0)
4. West Delaware (3-0)
5. Sioux Center (3-0)
6. Nevada (3-0)
7. Central Clinton (3-0)
8. Clear Lake (3-0)
9. MOC-Floyd Valley (3-0)
10. Mt. Pleasant (3-0)
11. Greene County (2-1)
12. Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-1)
13. Keokuk (2-1)
14. Algona (2-1)
15. Wahlert (2-1)
16. Mt. Vernon (2-1)
17. Benton (2-1)
18. Charles City (2-1)
19. Williamsburg (1-2)
20. Iowa Falls-Alden (1-2)
21. Washington (1-2)
22. Webster City (1-2)
23. Carroll (1-2)
24. Atlantic (1-2)
25. Humboldt (1-2)
Iowa High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. North Polk (3-0)
2. Gilbert (3-0)
3. Fort Dodge (3-0)
4. Xavier (3-0)
5. Decorah (3-0)
6. Glenwood (3-0)
7. Pella (3-0)
8. Jefferson (Council Bluffs) (2-1)
9. Newton (2-1)
10. Clear Creek-Amana (2-1)
11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1)
12. Clinton (2-1)
13. A-D-M (2-1)
14. Mason City (1-2)
15. Davenport North (2-1)
16. Lewis Central (1-2)
17. Western Dubuque (1-2)
18. Burlington (2-1)
19. North Scott (1-2)
20. Marion (1-2)
21. Le Mars (1-2)
22. Sioux City West (1-2)
23. Carlisle (1-2)
24. Grinnell (1-2)
25. Spencer (1-2)
Iowa High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Northwest (Waukee) (3-0)
2. Liberty (North Liberty) (3-0)
3. Sioux City East (3-0)
4. Iowa City West (3-0)
5. Indianola (3-0)
6. Dowling (West Des Moines) (2-1)
7. Valley (West Des Moines) (2-1)
8. Southeast Polk (2-1)
9. Cedar Falls (2-1)
10. Ankeny (2-1)
11. Johnston (2-1)
12. Bettendorf (2-1)
13. Dallas Center-Grimes (2-1)
14. Ankeny Centennial (2-1)
15. Lincoln (Council Bluffs) (2-1)
16. Ottumwa (2-1)
17. Prairie (Cedar Rapids) (2-1)
18. Waterloo West (2-1)
19. Pleasant Valley (1-2)
20. Hempstead (Dubuque) (1-2)
21. Waukee (1-2)
22. Marshalltown (2-1)
23. Sioux City North (1-2)
24. Urbandale (1-2)
25. Dubuque Senior (1-2)