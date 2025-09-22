Iowa High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Iowa high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Iowa Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 5A computer rankings, Waukee Northwest.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Iowa high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
Iowa High School Football Class 8 Man Rankings
1. Iowa Valley (5-0)
2. Edgewood-Colesburg (4-0)
3. Woodbine (4-0)
4. Bishop Garrigan (4-0)
5. Easton Valley (4-0)
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0)
7. Audubon (4-0)
8. Fremont-Mills (3-1)
9. Montezuma (3-1)
10. Central (4-0)
11. Southeast Warren (4-0)
12. Wayne (3-1)
13. Collins-Maxwell-Baxter (3-1)
14. Boyer Valley (3-1)
15. Kingsley-Pierson (4-1)
16. Lamoni (4-0)
17. Bedford (3-1)
18. West Bend-Mallard (2-1)
19. Turkey Valley (3-1)
20. WACO (3-1)
21. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-1)
22. Don Bosco (2-1)
23. CAM (2-2)
24. Clarksville (3-1)
25. East Union (3-1)
Iowa High School Football Class A Rankings
1. North Linn (4-0)
2. MMCRU (4-0)
3. West Sioux (4-0)
4. Wapsie Valley (4-0)
5. ACGC (4-0)
6. St. Ansgar (4-0)
7. Maquoketa Valley (3-1)
8. Woodbury Central (4-0)
9. Madrid (3-1)
10. Nashua-Plainfield (4-0)
11. Pekin (4-0)
12. West Hancock (4-0)
13. West Fork (4-0)
14. St. Albert (3-1)
15. Riverside (3-1)
16. Logan-Magnolia (3-1)
17. B-G-M (3-1)
18. Midland (3-1)
19. Wapello (3-1)
20. Sibley-Ocheyedan (2-2)
21. Southwest Valley (2-2)
22. North Butler (2-2)
23. Danville (3-1)
24. North Mahaska (2-1)
25. East Marshall (2-2)
Iowa High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Regina (4-0)
2. South Hardin (4-0)
3. Grundy Center (4-0)
4. West Lyon (4-0)
5. Union (4-0)
6. West Marshall (3-1)
7. Cascade (3-1)
8. Emmetsburg (3-1)
9. Lawton-Bronson (3-1)
10. Beckman (3-1)
11. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (3-1)
12. Durant (3-1)
13. Interstate 35 (2-2)
14. Pleasantville (3-1)
15. Northwest Webster (2-2)
16. Hinton (2-2)
17. Ridge View (2-2)
18. Camanche (2-2)
19. Columbus (2-2)
20. West Central Valley (2-2)
21. South Central Calhoun (2-2)
22. Hudson (1-3)
23. Central Springs (2-2)
24. Ogden (2-2)
25. Aplington-Parkersburg (1-3)
Iowa High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Kuemper (4-0)
2. Okoboji (4-0)
3. Van Meter (3-1)
4. Bellevue (4-0)
5. West Branch (3-1)
6. Centerville (4-0)
7. Osage (4-0)
8. Treynor (3-1)
9. Alburnett (3-1)
10. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-1)
11. Mid-Prairie (3-1)
12. Grand View Christian School (3-1)
13. Woodward-Granger (3-1)
14. Clarinda (3-1)
15. Western Christian (3-1)
16. Underwood (3-1)
17. South Tama County (3-1)
18. PCM (3-1)
19. Dike-New Hartford (3-1)
20. Southeast Valley (3-1)
21. Wilton (2-2)
22. Roland-Story (2-2)
23. Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) (2-2)
24. Crestwood (2-2)
25. Unity Christian (1-3)
Iowa High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Des Moines Christian (4-0)
2. Sioux Center (4-0)
3. Independence (4-0)
4. Solon (4-0)
5. Central Clinton (4-0)
6. Clear Lake (4-0)
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-1)
8. West Delaware (4-0)
9. Greene County (3-1)
10. Algona (3-1)
11. Mt. Vernon (3-1)
12. Nevada (3-1)
13. Washington (2-2)
14. MOC-Floyd Valley (3-1)
15. Charles City (3-1)
16. Mt. Pleasant (3-1)
17. Benton (2-2)
18. Wahlert (2-2)
19. Iowa Falls-Alden (2-2)
20. Winterset (2-2)
21. Atlantic (2-2)
22. Keokuk (2-2)
23. Humboldt (2-2)
24. Webster City (1-3)
25. Williamsburg (1-3)
Iowa High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Xavier (4-0)
2. Pella (4-0)
3. Fort Dodge (4-0)
4. Gilbert (4-0)
5. North Polk (3-1)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1)
7. Le Mars (2-2)
8. A-D-M (3-1)
9. Newton (3-1)
10. Clinton (3-1)
11. Mason City (2-2)
12. North Scott (2-2)
13. Glenwood (3-1)
14. Decorah (3-1)
15. Western Dubuque (2-2)
16. Davenport North (3-1)
17. Clear Creek-Amana (2-2)
18. Lewis Central (2-2)
19. Burlington (3-1)
20. Jefferson (2-2)
21. Washington (2-2)
22. Spencer (1-3)
23. Sioux City West (1-3)
24. Boone (1-3)
25. Marion (1-3)
Iowa High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Northwest (4-0)
2. Sioux City East (4-0)
3. Iowa City West (4-0)
4. Valley (3-1)
5. Dowling (3-1)
6. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-1)
7. Cedar Falls (3-1)
8. Ankeny (3-1)
9. Johnston (3-1)
10. Liberty (3-1)
11. Lincoln (3-1)
12. Pleasant Valley (2-2)
13. Ottumwa (3-1)
14. Marshalltown (3-1)
15. Indianola (3-1)
16. Urbandale (2-2)
17. Southeast Polk (2-2)
18. Bettendorf (2-2)
19. Dubuque Senior (2-2)
20. Prairie (2-2)
21. Waterloo West (2-2)
22. Waukee (1-3)
23. Kennedy (2-2)
24. Ankeny Centennial (2-2)
25. Sioux City North (1-3)
