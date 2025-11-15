High School

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

See every final score from a weekend of semifinal Iowa high school football playoff action

Dowling Catholic defeated Valley on Friday night with a final score of 14-10.
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the semifinal games from Wednesday to Friday.

Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - November 12-15, 2025

Dowling 14, Valley 10

Liberty 31, Northwest 15

Regina 31, Grundy Center 12

West Lyon 21, South Hardin 7

MMCRU 28, West Sioux 0

Pella 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

St. Ansgar 31, Wapsie Valley 7

Xavier 31, Newton 24

Bishop Garrigan 60, Audubon 36

Woodbine 38, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

