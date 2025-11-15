Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
See every final score from a weekend of semifinal Iowa high school football playoff action
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the semifinal games from Wednesday to Friday.
Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - November 12-15, 2025
Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 12-15, 2025
Dowling 14, Valley 10
Liberty 31, Northwest 15
Regina 31, Grundy Center 12
West Lyon 21, South Hardin 7
MMCRU 28, West Sioux 0
Pella 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
St. Ansgar 31, Wapsie Valley 7
Xavier 31, Newton 24
Bishop Garrigan 60, Audubon 36
Woodbine 38, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30
