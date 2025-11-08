Iowa High School Football Notebook: Quarterfinal Edition
For the first time since it was created, Southeast Polk will not be crowned the Class 5A Iowa high school football state champions.
Complete Iowa High School Football State Semifinal Pairings
The Rams, who had won four consecutive titles in the largest class in the state, were knocked off in an epic quarterfinal vs. Iowa City Liberty, 31-28, when a potential game-tying 51-yard field goal came up short. Last year, Southeast Polk topped the Lightning in the semifinals.
Iowa City Liberty will now advance to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa where they will tangle with Waukee Northwest. In the other 5A semi, Dowling Catholic meets long-time rival West Des Moines Valley.
Grundy Center’s Win Streak Reaches 50
Three-time defending state football champion Grundy Center now stands alone in third place on the all-time win streak list after defeating Beckman Catholic in the quarterfinals, 21-0.
The Spartans have now won 50 consecutive games overall, a streak only surpassed by Waterloo East and Iowa City Regina, who both won 56 games in a row.
Grundy Center broke a tie it had held with Harlan at 49 games in a row. Iowa City Regina’s streak ended in 2004 and Waterloo East’s came to a halt in 1971. The Spartans can get to 51 with a win over Iowa City Regina in the 1A semifinals and could reach 52 if they can claim a fourth straight title.
If that were to happen, the potential streak-breaking game in 2026 would be on September 26 at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows.
Van Meter Makes it 12-for-12 in UNI-Dome Appearances
For the 12th consecutive season, Van Meter has reached the final four, surviving a 28-21 victory over Mid-Prairie.
The Bulldogs won three consecutive state titles from 2021-2023, with the first two coming in 1A and the final one in 2A. They also won the 2017 1A state championship.
Van Meter will take on Osage in the 2A semifinals. By comparison, the Green Devils are making their first appearance in the state semiifnals.
Four Unbeatens Set in Eight-Player Semifinals
The state semifinals in eight-player are shaping up to be as exciting as ever, with all four teams advancing sporting matching 11-0 records.
That includes 2023 champion Bishop Garrigan, who downed Don Bosco, 51-21. The Golden Bears outscored the Dons over the final 24 minutes, 31-7, as senior quarterback Tate Foertsch ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns while adding a fourth score in the air.
Last year, Bishop Garrigan was a tipped pass away from reaching the finals, falling to eventual champion Remsen St. Mary’s. They will take on Audubon, a 26-19 winner over Iowa Valley, in the first semifinal matchup.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck, the reigning state runners-up, handled Edgewood-Colesburg, 54-18, behind a 160-yard, four-TD performance by Treyvon Herron on the ground. Star senior wide receiver Hudson Clark caught 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, picking off two passes on defense.
The Rebels will play Woodbine, who knocked off Fremont-Mills, 50-12. Landon Blum, one of the top prospects in Iowa, had a one-handed highlight-reel TD that earned him recognition from ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.