Iowa High School Football Prospect Receives Offer From The Ohio State

One of the top uncommitted Iowa high school football players in the state continues to add high-level, marquee offers to his resume.

Carter Barrett of Dowling Catholic High School was offered by The Ohio State University on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Barrett is a member of the Class of 2028.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio State,” Barrett posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He has also picked up an offer from Auburn this month and currently holds over 20 offers to his name. Those schools include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, Wisconsin and Northwestern.

An offensive tackle, Barrett is considered the No. 2 prospect in his class in the state of Iowa and the No. 17 player at his position according to 247Sports . Overall, he is ranked as the No. 144 player in the country.

Barrett is the No. 2 player in Iowa, No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 134 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is a four-star player and graded at a 90.

Last fall, the Maroons won the Class 5A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Championship, with Barrett helping pave the way for over 2,500 yards rushing, nearly 2,500 yards passing and 54 combined offensive touchdowns.

High School On SI Iowa named Barrett a first team all-stater.

Barrett will be one of the key players back for Dowling Catholic, along with running backs Grayson Pennington and Henry Smid, quarterback Ethan La Cava, wide receiver Beau Williams and defensive players Carlos Blount, Jr., Jeremiah Roberson and Brady Hagan.

Clear Lake Football Standout Lands Iowa State Offer

Coming off a strong freshman campaign, Clear Lake High School’s Maddon McIntire is already generating plenty of college interest.

McIntire recently picked up an offer from Iowa State after attending a camp hosted by the Cyclones.

As a freshman last fall, he caught 14 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns, adding 35 yards rushing on three attempts. McIntire also had 11.5 tackles on defense, as seven were solo stops, while handling three combined kickoff and punt returns.

The Lions will be looking for McIntire to become an even bigger piece of the offense in 2026 after graduating their three leading receivers in Kolby Hodnefield, Sam Dodge and Trevor Theobald.