Top Iowa High School Football Player Adds SEC Offer

One of the top Iowa high school football players in the state has added another major Division I offer to his resume.



Declan Heying, a Class of 2028 prospect who recently became ranked in the Top 30 for offensive linemen in the country by Rivals, was offered by Tennessee on Monday.

“After a great conversation with Evan Davis (Tennessee player personnel analyst), I’m blessed to receive my 10th D1 offer from the University of Tennessee,” Heying posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Declan Heying Was Big Piece To Offensive Success For Des Moines Christian Last Fall

As a sophomore this past fall, Heying played every single game at right tackle for the Lions, who finished the season 6-4. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder helped Des Moines Christian run for 1,622 yards with 23 touchdowns on the ground while also protecting quarterback Max Town, who threw for over 1,300 yards with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Top Iowa High School Football Prospect Also Holds Offers From Iowa State, Nebraska, Missouri

Heying also holds offers from schools such as Arkansas, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State and Maryland. He is part of a soon-to-be junior class of elite prospects in Iowa high school football that includes Jevyn Severson from Madrid, Carter Barrett of Dowling Catholic and Jayden Stephens from Waverly-Shell Rock.

They are the only players in the Class of 2028 currently ranked ahead of Heying in the Rivals state rankings.

Earlier this month, Heying got in work at the Under Armour Next camp in St. Louis, Missouri.