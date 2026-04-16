Iowa High School Girls Basketball Program Hires New Head Coach

An Iowa girls high school basketball program has hired a new head coach for the coming 2026-27 season.

The Waukee Community School District announced the hiring of Bart Smith as Waukee High School head girls basketball coach. Smith spent the past season as an assistant at Johnston High School, helping the Dragons capture a second consecutive Class 5A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Championship.

“Please join us in welcoming Bart Smith as our new girls basketball head coach,” the Waukee High School Activities Facebook page posted. “We’re excited for the future of our program.”

New Waukee Head Girls Basketball Coach Won State Title As Assistant At Johnston

Prior to his season spent with Johnston, Smith served as the head girls basketball coach at Clear Lake High School for 14 seasons. He went an incredible 253-76 during his time with the Lions, winning seven North Central Conference championships while making six appearances at the state basketball tournament.

Along with his extended run at Clear Lake, Smith was the head boys basketball coach at Cherokee High School for one season and at Alta High School for three, going a combined 61-8 during those four seasons on the sidelines. In his first season with Alta, Smith led the program to the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament.

Overall, Smith holds a career coaching record of 325-95. He is a graduate of Guthrie Center High School where he was a three-sport athlete. Smith later attended and graduated from Buena Vista University, playing football for the Beavers while being named the defensive player of the year twice, newcomer of the year and making the all-conference team two times.

Bart Smith Joined Waukee Schools As Teacher Last Year

Smith took a teaching position within the Waukee Community School District, joining the staff of Chad Jilek.

Waukee went 7-15 this past season under Dani Franklin-Printy. The program has won two state championships in 2015 and 2021, making 20 appearances in the state basketball tournament all-time.

The last state tournament appearance came during the 2023-24 season when the Warriors made the Class 5A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Tournament semifinals, falling to Johnston.

Waukee Returns Several Key Players From Seven-Win Season

Starters Natalie Sitzmann and Maryne Szalo are set to graduate from this past season while Samantha Reis, Olivia Baker, Suzy Scott, Abbajay Peters and Julia Van Keuren all return with starting experience for Smith.

Peters ranked second on the team in scoring at 11.4 per game while both Peters and Van Keuren averaged over four rebounds a night.