Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Paige Bueckers, Fever vs. Aces on Sunday)

Sunday’s WNBA action features an exciting two-game slate, highlighted by the Indiana Fever taking on the Las Vegas Aces in primetime.

Unfortunately, both teams are down their MVP candidates, as Caitlin Clark (back) and A’ja Wilson (right leg) have both been ruled out. Wilson has not played in the Aces’ last two games while Clark was held out of the lineup on June 27 for just the second time this season. The Aces are favored at home in this game, as they’re looking to stay on top of the league standings after knocking off Chicago their last time out.

Prior to that showdown, Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings hit the road to play the Toronto Tempo and Marina Mabrey in an afternoon battle at 3 p.m. EST. Toronto is one game under .500 this season, and it’s down two key guards in Kiki Rice and Brittney Sykes for this matchup.

The Wings – who hold the No. 5 seed in the league – have already won more games than they did in 2025, and Bueckers has been playing at an elite level over the last few weeks.

So, how should we bet on these two intriguing matchups?

I have a player prop and a side to consider for Sunday’s action. Let’s bounce back after a rough close to last week with a few plays coming up just short.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 49-38 (+2.69 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 224-201-2 (+5.59 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Paige Bueckers OVER 28.5 Points and Assists (-116)

Indiana Fever +3.5 (-112) vs. Las Vegas Aces

Paige Bueckers OVER 28.5 Points and Assists (-116)

Bueckers has been one of the best players in the W this season, averaging 20.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The star guard has been even better over her last five games, scoring 19, 27, 25, 25 and 25 points while taking at least 14 shots in all of those matchups. On top of that, Bueckers has five or more assists in seven of her last eight games, clearing this line in four games in a row.

The Tempo are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 13th in defensive rating, 13th in opponent assists per game and 14th in opponent points per game.

With Bueckers on a scoring heater, I think she’s in a great position to finish with 29 or more points and assists on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana Fever +3.5 (-112) vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Aces are 1-1 since Wilson went down, losing in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game to the New York Liberty before beating the Chicago Sky in overtime on Friday.

The fact that the Aces needed overtime to beat the Sky is a little concerning since Chicago ranks 10th in the league in net rating, 11th in offensive rating and 12th in defensive rating so far this season. The Las Vegas defense (eighth in defensive rating) is clearly worse without Wilson on the floor, which is a concern against a high-octane Fever attack.

Indiana is 2-0 this season with Clark out of the lineup, and star guard Kelsey Mitchell is more than capable of carrying this team to a win on Sunday night. While I’m not going to bet on an upset, I do think there is value in taking the Fever to cover as road underdogs.

Las Vegas is just 4-5 against the spread at home in the 2026 season, and while these are the two-best offenses in the league, losing Wilson is a huge downgrade for the Aces, as she’s averaging over 25 points per game.

I wouldn’t be shocked if the Fever are able to hang around in this game, especially since they’ve fared pretty well without Clark over the last two seasons. After all, Indy made the WNBA semifinals in the 2025 season with the star guard playing just 13 games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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