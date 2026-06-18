New No. 1 Emerges In Latest Iowa High School Softball Class Rankings

A new week has brought a new set of Iowa high school softball class rankings, and with it, a new No. 1 in one of the five classes of competition.

In the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings , ADM has returned to the top spot, replacing Carlisle in Class 4A. Over the weekend, the Wildcats suffered a loss to Webster City.

Carlisle fell one spot, as they switched positions with ADM, who had held the No. 1 ranking previously. Fort Dodge remained third, Western Dubuque held strong at No. 4 and Clear Creek-Amana is still fifth.

Cedar Rapids Xavier fell from sixth to eighth, as both North Scott and North Polk moved ahead of them. Two new teams entered the Class 4A Top 15 in Boone and Grinnell, replacing Pella and Gilbert.

Remaining No. 1 Teams All Still The Same

The other four classifications of Iowa high school softball saw the top-ranked teams remain the same once again this week, as Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Williamsburg (Class 3A), Louisa-Muscatine (Class 2A) and Clarksville (Class 1A) hold those positions.

Waukee Northwest, Williamsburg and Clarksville are all defending state champions.

High School On SI’s latest Iowa high school Top 25 state power rankings have Waukee Northwest in the No. 1 position.

Several Teams Move Up, Down In Latest Rankings

Dowling Catholic made the biggest move in Class 5A, as the Maroons jumped from 12th to eighth. No newcomers entered the Top 15, as all the teams remained the same with slight movement around.

Class 3A saw a pair of newcomers, with Centerville and Algona taking the place of Center Point-Urbana and Osage. Again, like in 5A, just a few teams moved positions.

Riverside had a big week, jumping from 10th in Class 2A all the way up to sixth, with Ridge View and Cardinal taking the place of West Marshall and Lisbon. In Class 1A, Southeast Warren moved from 15th to 10th, North Butler jumped two spots and Highland, Remsen St. Mary’s and Martensdale-St. Marys all dropped positioning.

Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball rankings for classes.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest Ankeny Centennial West Des Moines Valley Dallas Center-Grimes Cedar Rapids Kennedy Southeast Polk Pleasant Valley Dowling Catholic Muscatine Linn-Mar Bettendorf Waukee Cedar Rapids Prairie Des Moines Roosevelt Cedar Falls

Dropped out: None.

Class 4A

ADM Carlisle Fort Dodge Western Dubuque Clear Creek-Amana North Scott North Polk Cedar Rapids Xavier Winterset Sioux City Bishop Heelan Sergeant Bluff-Luton Norwalk Boone Grinnell Spencer

Dropped out: Pella (11), Gilbert (13).

Class 3A

Williamsburg Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Albia Mount Vernon Van Meter West Liberty PCM West Delaware Davenport Assumption Atlantic Clear Lake Charles City Centerville Des Moines Christian Algona

Dropped out: Center Point-Urbana (9), Osage (12).

Class 2A

Louisa-Muscatine Interstate 35 West Lyon Missouri Valley Grand View Christian Riverside Logan-Magnolia Wapsie Valley East Marshall Durant Hinton Pleasantville Iowa City Regina Ridge View Cardinal

Dropped out: West Marshall (12), Lisbon (14).

Class 1A

Clarksville Mason City Newman Catholic Exira-EHK/Audubon West Monona Fort Dodge St. Edmond Edgewood-Colesburg Newell-Fonda North Linn Wayne Southeast Warren North Butler Fremont-Mills Highland Remsen St. Mary’s Martensdale-St. Marys

Dropped out: None.