New No. 1 Emerges In Latest Iowa High School Softball Class Rankings
A new week has brought a new set of Iowa high school softball class rankings, and with it, a new No. 1 in one of the five classes of competition.
In the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings, ADM has returned to the top spot, replacing Carlisle in Class 4A. Over the weekend, the Wildcats suffered a loss to Webster City.
Carlisle fell one spot, as they switched positions with ADM, who had held the No. 1 ranking previously. Fort Dodge remained third, Western Dubuque held strong at No. 4 and Clear Creek-Amana is still fifth.
Cedar Rapids Xavier fell from sixth to eighth, as both North Scott and North Polk moved ahead of them. Two new teams entered the Class 4A Top 15 in Boone and Grinnell, replacing Pella and Gilbert.
Remaining No. 1 Teams All Still The Same
The other four classifications of Iowa high school softball saw the top-ranked teams remain the same once again this week, as Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Williamsburg (Class 3A), Louisa-Muscatine (Class 2A) and Clarksville (Class 1A) hold those positions.
Waukee Northwest, Williamsburg and Clarksville are all defending state champions.
High School On SI’s latest Iowa high school Top 25 state power rankings have Waukee Northwest in the No. 1 position.
Several Teams Move Up, Down In Latest Rankings
Dowling Catholic made the biggest move in Class 5A, as the Maroons jumped from 12th to eighth. No newcomers entered the Top 15, as all the teams remained the same with slight movement around.
Class 3A saw a pair of newcomers, with Centerville and Algona taking the place of Center Point-Urbana and Osage. Again, like in 5A, just a few teams moved positions.
Riverside had a big week, jumping from 10th in Class 2A all the way up to sixth, with Ridge View and Cardinal taking the place of West Marshall and Lisbon. In Class 1A, Southeast Warren moved from 15th to 10th, North Butler jumped two spots and Highland, Remsen St. Mary’s and Martensdale-St. Marys all dropped positioning.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball rankings for classes.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- West Des Moines Valley
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Southeast Polk
- Pleasant Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- Muscatine
- Linn-Mar
- Bettendorf
- Waukee
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Des Moines Roosevelt
- Cedar Falls
Dropped out: None.
Class 4A
- ADM
- Carlisle
- Fort Dodge
- Western Dubuque
- Clear Creek-Amana
- North Scott
- North Polk
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Winterset
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Norwalk
- Boone
- Grinnell
- Spencer
Dropped out: Pella (11), Gilbert (13).
Class 3A
- Williamsburg
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Albia
- Mount Vernon
- Van Meter
- West Liberty
- PCM
- West Delaware
- Davenport Assumption
- Atlantic
- Clear Lake
- Charles City
- Centerville
- Des Moines Christian
- Algona
Dropped out: Center Point-Urbana (9), Osage (12).
Class 2A
- Louisa-Muscatine
- Interstate 35
- West Lyon
- Missouri Valley
- Grand View Christian
- Riverside
- Logan-Magnolia
- Wapsie Valley
- East Marshall
- Durant
- Hinton
- Pleasantville
- Iowa City Regina
- Ridge View
- Cardinal
Dropped out: West Marshall (12), Lisbon (14).
Class 1A
- Clarksville
- Mason City Newman Catholic
- Exira-EHK/Audubon
- West Monona
- Fort Dodge St. Edmond
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Newell-Fonda
- North Linn
- Wayne
- Southeast Warren
- North Butler
- Fremont-Mills
- Highland
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- Martensdale-St. Marys
Dropped out: None.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker