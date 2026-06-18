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New No. 1 Emerges In Latest Iowa High School Softball Class Rankings

ADM back to the top spot in Class 4A over Carlisle this week.
Dana Becker|
ADM players cheer as they defeat DCG during the 2025 Iowa high school state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex on July 21, 2025, in Fort Dodge.
ADM players cheer as they defeat DCG during the 2025 Iowa high school state softball tournament at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex on July 21, 2025, in Fort Dodge. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A new week has brought a new set of Iowa high school softball class rankings, and with it, a new No. 1 in one of the five classes of competition.

In the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings, ADM has returned to the top spot, replacing Carlisle in Class 4A. Over the weekend, the Wildcats suffered a loss to Webster City.

Carlisle fell one spot, as they switched positions with ADM, who had held the No. 1 ranking previously. Fort Dodge remained third, Western Dubuque held strong at No. 4 and Clear Creek-Amana is still fifth.

Cedar Rapids Xavier fell from sixth to eighth, as both North Scott and North Polk moved ahead of them. Two new teams entered the Class 4A Top 15 in Boone and Grinnell, replacing Pella and Gilbert.

Remaining No. 1 Teams All Still The Same

The other four classifications of Iowa high school softball saw the top-ranked teams remain the same once again this week, as Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Williamsburg (Class 3A), Louisa-Muscatine (Class 2A) and Clarksville (Class 1A) hold those positions.

Waukee Northwest, Williamsburg and Clarksville are all defending state champions.

High School On SI’s latest Iowa high school Top 25 state power rankings have Waukee Northwest in the No. 1 position.

Several Teams Move Up, Down In Latest Rankings

Dowling Catholic made the biggest move in Class 5A, as the Maroons jumped from 12th to eighth. No newcomers entered the Top 15, as all the teams remained the same with slight movement around.

Class 3A saw a pair of newcomers, with Centerville and Algona taking the place of Center Point-Urbana and Osage. Again, like in 5A, just a few teams moved positions.

Riverside had a big week, jumping from 10th in Class 2A all the way up to sixth, with Ridge View and Cardinal taking the place of West Marshall and Lisbon. In Class 1A, Southeast Warren moved from 15th to 10th, North Butler jumped two spots and Highland, Remsen St. Mary’s and Martensdale-St. Marys all dropped positioning.

Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball rankings for classes.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Ankeny Centennial
  3. West Des Moines Valley
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes
  5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  6. Southeast Polk
  7. Pleasant Valley
  8. Dowling Catholic
  9. Muscatine
  10. Linn-Mar
  11. Bettendorf
  12. Waukee
  13. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  14. Des Moines Roosevelt
  15. Cedar Falls

Dropped out: None.

Class 4A

  1. ADM
  2. Carlisle
  3. Fort Dodge
  4. Western Dubuque
  5. Clear Creek-Amana
  6. North Scott
  7. North Polk
  8. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  9. Winterset
  10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  11. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  12. Norwalk
  13. Boone
  14. Grinnell
  15. Spencer

Dropped out: Pella (11), Gilbert (13).

Class 3A

  1. Williamsburg
  2. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
  3. Albia
  4. Mount Vernon
  5. Van Meter
  6. West Liberty
  7. PCM
  8. West Delaware
  9. Davenport Assumption
  10. Atlantic
  11. Clear Lake
  12. Charles City
  13. Centerville
  14. Des Moines Christian
  15. Algona

Dropped out: Center Point-Urbana (9), Osage (12).

Class 2A

  1. Louisa-Muscatine
  2. Interstate 35
  3. West Lyon
  4. Missouri Valley
  5. Grand View Christian
  6. Riverside
  7. Logan-Magnolia
  8. Wapsie Valley
  9. East Marshall
  10. Durant
  11. Hinton
  12. Pleasantville
  13. Iowa City Regina
  14. Ridge View
  15. Cardinal

Dropped out: West Marshall (12), Lisbon (14).

Class 1A

  1. Clarksville
  2. Mason City Newman Catholic
  3. Exira-EHK/Audubon
  4. West Monona
  5. Fort Dodge St. Edmond
  6. Edgewood-Colesburg
  7. Newell-Fonda
  8. North Linn
  9. Wayne
  10. Southeast Warren
  11. North Butler
  12. Fremont-Mills
  13. Highland
  14. Remsen St. Mary’s
  15. Martensdale-St. Marys

Dropped out: None.

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Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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