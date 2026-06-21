Iowa High School Track And Field Star Claims National Championship

A reigning Iowa high school girls track and field state champion has put her name on the national level.

Abby Mecklenburg, who ruled the long jump for Linn-Mar High School, claimed the national championship at the United States of America Track and Field U20 Outdoor Championships with a leap of 21-0.50 or 6.41 meters. Mecklenburg became the first Iowa girl to record a jump over 20 feet as a junior in 2025.

With her victory, Mecklenburg advances to the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships , which will be held August 5-9, 2026 in Eugene, Oregon from Hayward Field. The event features the top rising track and field athletes from around the world competing in 45 events.

A battle down the the centimeter 🥇🥈



Abigail Mecklenburg’s 6.41m (21-0.5) jump held up for gold in the U20 women’s long jump. #USU20Champs pic.twitter.com/2kJyVKvfhq — USATF (@usatf) June 20, 2026

Abby Mecklenburg Made Iowa Girls High School Track And Field History By Jumping 20 Feet

Mecklenburg set a previous personal-best in the long jump at 20-8.5 and was the 2024-2025 Iowa Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year . She has signed to compete at Iowa State University in the fall.

The winning jump for Mecklenburg came on her second attempt, as she also went 20-5, 19-10.25 and 18-11.25 with two foul attempts. Parker Coes from Texas was the runner-up with a best of 21-0.

At the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships this past May from Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, Mecklenburg won gold in the Class 4A long jump. She had a best leap of 19-0 that day. She had the third-best qualifying time in the 200-meter dash, but did not start the finals.

Kylee Hill Earns Top 5 Finish At USATF U20 Championships In The Shot Put

Burlington High School’s Kylee Hill placed fourth in the championship division at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships in the shot put. She had a best of 49-00.25, as Jaslene Massey won with a throw of 54-2.5.

Hill also was 10th in the women’s shot put with a throw of 45-8 and placed 23rd in the championship discus with a throw of 138-11.

Emma Stanley, Reese Wagner, Others Compete Against Best Of The Best In Track And Field

Emma Stanley from Ames finished as the runner-up in the girls 2000-meter Steeplechase championship, clocking a time of 6:51.37.

Aly Balashaitis, Anna Woods, Bella Buesch and Ava Barten from Ankeny Centennial High School finished third in the 4x200.

Reese Wagner from North Polk placed 13th in the girls championship high jump, clearing 5-5. Elle Lonergan of Clinton also finished 13th by clearing 5-5. Iowa City High’s Rachel Haack finished 16th in the girls shot put championship with a throw of 44-1.25.