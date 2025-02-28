High School

Iowa (IGHSAU) high school girls basketball state tournament brackets, matchups, game times (2/27/2025)

See brackets for all five Iowa girls high school basketball state tournament

Jack Butler

Dowling Catholic's Ava Zdiker (13) takes the ball past her defender, Waukee Northwest's Logan Vogt (24), on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Dowling Catholic High School.
Dowling Catholic's Ava Zdiker (13) takes the ball past her defender, Waukee Northwest's Logan Vogt (24), on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Dowling Catholic High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa high school girls basketball state tournament begins on Monday, March 3. High School on SI has brackets for all five classifications of the Iowa high school girls basketball state tournament.

CLASS 1A BRACKET

Quarterfinals

No. 1 St. Albert vs. No. 8 Dunkerton

No. 4 Bishop Garrigan vs. No. 5 Montezuma

No. 2 North Linn vs. No. 7 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

No. 3 Newell-Fonda vs. No. 6 Springville

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. No. 8 Treynor

No. 4 North Mahaska vs. No. 5 Central Lyon

No. 2 Regina vs. No. 7 Maquoketa Valley

No. 3 Hinton vs. No. 6 Rock Valley

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Mt. Vernon vs. No. 8 West Marshall

No. 4 Washington vs. No. 5 Lincoln Central

No. 2 Wahlert vs. No. 7 Spirit Lake

No. 3 Williamsburg vs. No. 6 Des Moines Christian

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. No. 8 Xavier

No. 4 Norwalk vs. No. 5 Central Clinton

No. 2 North Polk vs. No. 7 Sioux Center

No. 3 Maquoketa vs. No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes

CLASS 5A BRACKET

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Johnson vs. No. 8 Liberty

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial vs. No. 5 Pleasant Valley

No. 2 Bowling vs. No. 7 Davenport North

No. 3 Northwest vs. No. 6 Prairie

