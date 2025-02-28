Iowa (IGHSAU) high school girls basketball state tournament brackets, matchups, game times (2/27/2025)
The Iowa high school girls basketball state tournament begins on Monday, March 3. High School on SI has brackets for all five classifications of the Iowa high school girls basketball state tournament.
Iowa (UGHSAU) high school girls basketball state tournament brackets, matchups, game times
CLASS 1A BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 St. Albert vs. No. 8 Dunkerton
No. 4 Bishop Garrigan vs. No. 5 Montezuma
No. 2 North Linn vs. No. 7 Gladbrook-Reinbeck
No. 3 Newell-Fonda vs. No. 6 Springville
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. No. 8 Treynor
No. 4 North Mahaska vs. No. 5 Central Lyon
No. 2 Regina vs. No. 7 Maquoketa Valley
No. 3 Hinton vs. No. 6 Rock Valley
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Mt. Vernon vs. No. 8 West Marshall
No. 4 Washington vs. No. 5 Lincoln Central
No. 2 Wahlert vs. No. 7 Spirit Lake
No. 3 Williamsburg vs. No. 6 Des Moines Christian
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. No. 8 Xavier
No. 4 Norwalk vs. No. 5 Central Clinton
No. 2 North Polk vs. No. 7 Sioux Center
No. 3 Maquoketa vs. No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes
CLASS 5A BRACKET
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Johnson vs. No. 8 Liberty
No. 4 Ankeny Centennial vs. No. 5 Pleasant Valley
No. 2 Bowling vs. No. 7 Davenport North
No. 3 Northwest vs. No. 6 Prairie