Iowa (IHSAA) high school boys basketball state tournament brackets, matchups

Jack Butler

Cedar Falls' William Gerdes drives to the basket against Debuque Senior on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Cedar Falls' William Gerdes drives to the basket against Debuque Senior on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Iowa (IHSA) high school boys basketball state tournament is here, and High School on SI has brackets for all four classifications.

On Wednesday, it is 1A’s turn along with the semifinals in 4A. Thursday will be the remaining six semifinal games with the finals tipping at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

CLASS 1A BRACKET

First Round

No. 1 Marquette vs. No. 8 St. Mary's

No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. No. 5 North Linn

No. 2 Madrid vs. No. 7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

No. 3 St. Edmond vs. No. 6 Woodbine

CLASS 2A BRACKET

First Round

No. 1 Western Christian vs. No. 8 Jesup

No. 4 Grand View Christian School vs. No. 5 Treynor

No. 2 West Lyon vs. No. 7 Union

No. 3 Unity Christian vs. No. 6 Grundy Center

CLASS 3A BRACKET

First Round

No. 2 Knoxville vs. No. 7 Xavier

No. 3 Ballard vs. No. 6 MOC-Floyd Valley

Semifinals

No. 1 Clear Lake vs. No. 5 ADM

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Semifinals

No. 1 Cedar Falls vs. No. 4 Northwest

No. 2 Linn-Mar vs. No. 3 Valley

