Iowa (IHSAA) high school boys basketball state tournament brackets, matchups
The 2025 Iowa (IHSA) high school boys basketball state tournament is here, and High School on SI has brackets for all four classifications.
On Wednesday, it is 1A’s turn along with the semifinals in 4A. Thursday will be the remaining six semifinal games with the finals tipping at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
CLASS 1A BRACKET
First Round
No. 1 Marquette vs. No. 8 St. Mary's
No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. No. 5 North Linn
No. 2 Madrid vs. No. 7 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
No. 3 St. Edmond vs. No. 6 Woodbine
CLASS 2A BRACKET
First Round
No. 1 Western Christian vs. No. 8 Jesup
No. 4 Grand View Christian School vs. No. 5 Treynor
No. 2 West Lyon vs. No. 7 Union
No. 3 Unity Christian vs. No. 6 Grundy Center
CLASS 3A BRACKET
First Round
No. 2 Knoxville vs. No. 7 Xavier
No. 3 Ballard vs. No. 6 MOC-Floyd Valley
Semifinals
No. 1 Clear Lake vs. No. 5 ADM
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Semifinals
No. 1 Cedar Falls vs. No. 4 Northwest
No. 2 Linn-Mar vs. No. 3 Valley
