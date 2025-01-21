High School

Jayden McGregory, Iowa's top football player, makes visit to Big Ten program

Minnesota football hosted West Des Moines Valley junior standout Jayden McGregory

Jayden McGregory made an official visit to Minnesota recently, adding to his recruitment.
The recruitment of Jayden McGregory continues to intensify. 

McGregory, a junior for West Des Moines Valley, recently made a visit to the University of Minnesota according to reports. The four-star safety was on campus for an official visit. 

This is not the first time that the Gophers have had talks with McGregory. Earlier this month, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and one of his top assistants, new defensive coordinator Danny Collins, visited with Fleck in Des Moines. 

McGregory also was at Minnesota in October, visiting as the Gophers topped USC. 

The 247Sports composite rankings grade McGregory as the No. 1 player in Iowa, the No. 15 athlete overall and the No. 217 recruit. He also holds offers from Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan, with Tennessee being another unofficial visit.

McGregory was named all-state this past fall for the Tigers, helping them reach the Class 5A state championship game. He finished with 20 tackles, breaking up 13 passes while picking off three. 

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is a two-way star for Valley, as he also caught 19 passes for 173 yards and a score while rushing for 65 yards. With the graduation of Iowa State signee Zay Robinson, McGregory will likely play an even bigger role next year for the Tigers.

Dana Becker
