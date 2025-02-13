Latest IGHSAU rankings released, including final ones for 1A-3A
The final rankings for Classes 1A-3A in Iowa have been released, as these will be used to determine the bracket for the upcoming state tournament.
Postseason action gets underway this week around the state, as the road to Wells Fargo Arena and Des Moines comes into fruition.
The top teams in all five classes remained the same once more, as Johnston (Class 5A), Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A), Mount Vernon (3A), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (2A) and Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A) sit atop.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union basketball rankings:
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC UNION BASKETBALL RANKINGS
(Feb. 12, 2025)
Class 5A
1. Johnston; 2. Dowling; 3. Waukee Northwest; 4. Ankeny Centennial; 5. Pleasant Valley; 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 7. Davenport North; 8. Iowa City Liberty; 9. Iowa City High; 10. Cedar Falls; 11. Iowa City West; 12. Waukee; 13. Southeast Polk; 14. Ankeny; 15. Cedar Rapids Washington.
Dropped out: Bettendorf (13).
Class 4A
1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 2. North Polk; 3. Maquoketa; 4. Central DeWitt; 5. Norwalk; 6. Dallas Center-Grimes; 7. Sioux Center; 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 9. Waverly-Shell Rock; 10. Carlisle; 11. Carroll; 12. Clear Creek-Amana; 13. Pella; 14. Gilbert; 15. Marion.
Dropped out: ADM (14).
Class 3A
1. Mount Vernon; 2. Dubuque Wahlert; 3. Williamsburg; 4. Forest City; 5. Cherokee; 6. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 7. Roland-Story; 8. Algona; 9. Des Moines Christian; 10. PCM; 11. Hampton-Dumont/CAL; 12. Spirit Lake; 13. Mediapolis; 14. Atlantic; 15. Harlan.
Dropped out: Center Point-Urbana (15).
Class 2A
1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2. Iowa City Regina; 3. Hinton; 4. North Mahaska; 5. Central Lyon; 6. Rock Valley; 7. Denver; 8. Maquoketa Valley; 9. Shenandoah; 10. Treynor; 11. MVAOCOU; 12. Westwood; 13. ACGC; 14. West Fork; 15. West Lyon.
Dropped out: Jesup (14).
Class 1A
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 2. North Linn; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Algona Bishop Garrigan; 5. Riceville; 6. Montezuma; 7. Springville; 8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck; 9. Mount Ayr; 10. East Buchanan; 11. Lynnville-Sully; 12. Saint Ansgar; 13. Riceville; 14. Sigourney; 15. Lenox.