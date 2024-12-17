Meet Iowa’s best high school 126-pound wrestlers in 2024-25
Bettendorf’s Timothy Koester and Jace Hedeman from Union LaPorte City can join the exclusive three-time club this winter. Both are returning two-time state wrestling champions on the mats.
Along with Koester and Hedeman, two more from the 126-pound bracket at state are back after reaching the finals during their careers while a handful of other returning state medalists seek more hardware.
Here is a look at some of the best high school 126-pound wrestlers in Iowa. These weights are based on the final 2023-24 state tournament brackets.
Timothy Koester, Bettendorf, Senior
After scoring title as a freshman, Koester was third the following season. He didn’t like that, so a move back to the top came last winter, going 44-1 for his second championship.
Jace Hedeman, Union LaPorte City, Senior
Hedeman was denied a third straight state title last winter, settling for silver after going 94-0 his first two seasons. He comes into this year hungry and with a record of 138-2 overall.
Aiden Smith, Atlantic, Senior
Smith has three medals in three state appearances, going 50-3 last year to place seventh. He was second as a sophomore and eclipsed 50 wins as a freshman while placing sixth.
Brock Morris, Cascade, Senior
Morris reached the finals a year ago, securing a second place finish while going 47-7. He was also a state qualifier as a freshman, finishing fourth while going 50-6.
Maximus Riggins, Southeast Polk, Senior
Riggins was fifth as a freshman at Bondurant-Farrar before transferring to join Southeast Polk. He has added a third and another fifth with the Rams, as all three medals have come in 3A.
Ryker Graff, Waverly-Shell Rock, Senior
Graff made a splash as a sophomore in the Go-Hawk lineup, placing fourth while going 34-9. He followed that up with a 29-3 record and a third place finish last winter.
Landen Davis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Junior
Davis was 32-4 and a state qualifier his ninth-grader season, finishing off the podium. He improved last year, going 37-2 while placing third.
Tayten Coufal, Alburnett, Junior
Coufal will look to earn a third state medal after taking third and sixth the last two years. During that time, the Pirate has won 95 matches.
Truman Folkers, Ankeny, Senior
Folkers has been a staple in the Hawk lineup since his freshman season, making state all three times. He was fourth last year after placing sixth as a sophomore.
CJ Davis, Burlington Notre Dame, Senior
Two state medals in three appearances for Davis, who will try to cap off his career with his best finish yet. He has placed fourth and seventh, winning at least 43 matches all three seasons.
Owen Adlfinger, Wilton, Senior
Adlfinger made a big splash last year for Wilton, placing fourth while going 48-11.
Caleb Swedin, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthen-Ayrshire, Junior
Sweden earned a state appearance as a freshman, getting his feet wet. He came back last year, winning 42 matches and placing fifth.
Evan Bratten, Dubuque Hempstead, Senior
Two state medals already sit on the shelf at home for Bratten, who was sixth last year and eighth the season before.
Carter Siebel, Pleasant Valley, Senior
Siebel moved to the podium as a junior, placing seventh while going 40-9. He was a qualifier his sophomore season.
Brayden Scheffers, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas, Junior
Scheffers has reached state twice in two years, earning his first medal last year by placing seventh overall.
Tyce Clarken, Humboldt, Senior
Clarken is part of a strong Wildcat program as he is coming off a 43-8 season that saw him place eighth.
More Iowa high school wrestling previews
* Meet Iowa's best high school 120-pound wrestlers
* Meet Iowa's best high school 113-pound wrestlers