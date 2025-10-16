Sioux City Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 31 games scheduled across the Sioux City area from Thursday October 16, to Friday, October 17, including four games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Sioux City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts Sioux City West at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 24 West Lyon takes on Lawton-Bronson.
Sioux City Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are 2 games across the Sioux City area on Thursday, October 16, highlighted by Indianola taking on Sioux City North. You can follow every game live on our Sioux City Area High School Football Scoreboard.
Wayne (1-6) vs Schuyler (0-6) - 7:00 PM
Indianola (4-3) vs Sioux City North (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Sioux City Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 29 games across the Sioux City area on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic taking on Humboldt. You can follow every game live on our Sioux City Area High School Football Scoreboard.
Lakeview (7-0) vs Pierce (5-2) - 7:00 PM
West Point-Beemer (5-2) vs Ponca (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig (0-6) vs Cedar Catholic (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Norfolk Catholic (6-0) vs Battle Creek (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Northeast (3-3) vs South Sioux City (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Norfolk (5-2) vs Elkhorn South (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Woodbury Central (7-0) vs St. Albert (5-2) - 7:00 PM
South O'Brien (1-6) vs Westwood (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Sioux Central (4-3) vs Sibley-Ocheyedan (3-4) - 7:00 PM
IKM/Manning (5-2) vs West Monona (2-5) - 7:00 PM
MMCRU (7-0) vs Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (1-6) - 7:00 PM
West Sioux (6-1) vs Gehlen Catholic (3-4) - 7:00 PM
St. Edmond (4-3) vs Kingsley-Pierson (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Sheldon (1-6) vs Washington (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Southeast Valley (3-4) vs Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Akron-Westfield (2-5) vs Logan-Magnolia (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Spirit Lake (2-5) vs Lincoln Central (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Okoboji (7-0) vs Kuemper (7-0) - 7:00 PM
West Lyon (7-0) vs Lawton-Bronson (4-3) - 7:00 PM
MOC-Floyd Valley (4-3) vs Sioux Center (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Spencer (2-5) vs Storm Lake (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Sioux City West (1-6) vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1) - 7:00 PM
East Sac County (3-4) vs Emmetsburg (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Central Lyon (1-6) vs Unity Christian (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-3) vs Western Christian (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Alta/Aurelia (0-7) vs Hinton (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Le Mars (4-3) vs Fort Dodge (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Bishop Heelan Catholic (6-1) vs Humboldt (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (4-3) vs Sioux City East (6-1) - 7:00 PM
