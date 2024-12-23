High School

Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings (12/23/2024)

Dana Becker

Trevin Jirak and West Des Moines Valley are off to another strong start. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Dec. 23. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. Cedar Falls (5-0)

Previous rank: 5

Next game: Jan. 3 at Western Dubuque

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-1)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie

3. West Des Moines Valley (6-1)

Previous rank: 6

Next game: Jan. 4 vs. Cedar Falls

4. Clear Lake (5-0)

Previous rank: 15

Next game: Jan. 3 at ADM

5. Grand View Christian (8-0)

Previous rank: 9

Next game: Jan. 4 at Treynor

6. North Linn (7-0)

Previous rank: 13

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Starmont

7. Sioux City East (6-0)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. South Sioux City

8. Linn-Mar (5-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Dubuque Wahlert

9. MOC-Floyd Valley (5-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 3 at Okoboji

10. Storm Lake (5-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 3 at Pocahontas Area

11. West Lyon (7-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 3 at Unity Christian

12. Unity Christian (6-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. West Lyon

13. Madrid (8-0)

Previous rank: 20

Next game: Jan. 3 at Ogden

14. Bellevue Marquette (7-0)

Previous rank: 21

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Easton Valley

15. Decorah (5-0)

Previous rank: 18

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Hudson

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa.

