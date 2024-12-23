Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings (12/23/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school boys basketball power rankings for the week of Dec. 23. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. Cedar Falls (5-0)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: Jan. 3 at Western Dubuque
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-1)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie
3. West Des Moines Valley (6-1)
Previous rank: 6
Next game: Jan. 4 vs. Cedar Falls
4. Clear Lake (5-0)
Previous rank: 15
Next game: Jan. 3 at ADM
5. Grand View Christian (8-0)
Previous rank: 9
Next game: Jan. 4 at Treynor
6. North Linn (7-0)
Previous rank: 13
Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Starmont
7. Sioux City East (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. South Sioux City
8. Linn-Mar (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Dubuque Wahlert
9. MOC-Floyd Valley (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 3 at Okoboji
10. Storm Lake (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 3 at Pocahontas Area
11. West Lyon (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 3 at Unity Christian
12. Unity Christian (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 3 vs. West Lyon
13. Madrid (8-0)
Previous rank: 20
Next game: Jan. 3 at Ogden
14. Bellevue Marquette (7-0)
Previous rank: 21
Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Easton Valley
15. Decorah (5-0)
Previous rank: 18
Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Hudson