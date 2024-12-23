Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings (12/23/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Dec. 23. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. Johnston (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
Next game: Jan. 3 at Ankeny Centennial
2. West Des Moines Dowling (7-2)
Previous rank: 2
Next game: Jan. 6 vs. Southeast Polk
3. North Polk (7-0)
Previous rank: 4
Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Carlisle
4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-0)
Previous rank: 5
Next game: Dec. 28 vs. PCM
5. Central DeWitt (6-0)
Previous rank: 7
Next game: Jan. 7 at Davenport Central
6. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (8-1)
Previous rank: 6
Next game: Dec. 28 vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert
7. Mount Vernon (8-1)
Previous rank: 10
Next game: Jan. 4 vs. Iowa City Regina
8. Norwalk (10-0)
Previous rank: 11
Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
9. Iowa City Regina (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Durant
10. Ankeny Centennial (6-2)
Previous rank: 15
Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Johnston
11. Waukee Northwest (7-2)
Previous rank: 14
Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Ankeny
12. Hinton (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 6 at Woodbury Central
13. Central Lyon (7-1)
Previous rank 12
Next game: Jan. 4 vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
14. Estherville-Lincoln Central (8-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Next game: Jan. 4 at Central Lyon
15. Newell-Fonda (5-1)
Previous rank: 19
Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Western Christian