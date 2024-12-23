High School

Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings (12/23/2024)

Check out the Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball teams in the state

North Polk's Abby Tuttle (22) and Campbell Schulz (14) have the Comets riding high once again this year.
North Polk's Abby Tuttle (22) and Campbell Schulz (14) have the Comets riding high once again this year. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Dec. 23. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. Johnston (8-0)

Previous rank: 1

Next game: Jan. 3 at Ankeny Centennial

2. West Des Moines Dowling (7-2)

Previous rank: 2

Next game: Jan. 6 vs. Southeast Polk

3. North Polk (7-0)

Previous rank: 4

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Carlisle

4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (10-0)

Previous rank: 5

Next game: Dec. 28 vs. PCM

5. Central DeWitt (6-0)

Previous rank: 7

Next game: Jan. 7 at Davenport Central

6. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (8-1)

Previous rank: 6

Next game: Dec. 28 vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert

7. Mount Vernon (8-1)

Previous rank: 10

Next game: Jan. 4 vs. Iowa City Regina

8. Norwalk (10-0)

Previous rank: 11

Next game: Jan. 7 vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

9. Iowa City Regina (8-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Durant

10. Ankeny Centennial (6-2)

Previous rank: 15

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Johnston

11. Waukee Northwest (7-2)

Previous rank: 14

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Ankeny

12. Hinton (10-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 6 at Woodbury Central

13. Central Lyon (7-1)

Previous rank 12

Next game: Jan. 4 vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central

14. Estherville-Lincoln Central (8-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Next game: Jan. 4 at Central Lyon

15. Newell-Fonda (5-1)

Previous rank: 19

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Western Christian

