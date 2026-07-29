MLB Veteran Alek Thomas Run Over By Minor-League Mascot Riding on Scooter

Dodgers minor league outfielder Alek Thomas may not have known it, but when he stepped out of the visitor's dugout at Sutter Health Park before the start of a game between the Oklahoma City Comets and Sacramento River Cats on Saturday, he was entering a crosswalk. Unfortunately for Thomas, he forgot one of the most important rules: look both ways before crossing.

It was at that exact moment, as Thomas emerged from the Comets dugout, that River Cats mascot Dinger came hurtling downhill on a scooter and collided with Thomas, sending both mascot and baseball player sprawling into the dirt.

The Sacramento River Cats mascot collided with Alek Thomas on Saturday. 😬



(Via: AddisonM81/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/oDTLS4cVAB — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 28, 2026

The video, originally posted on Reddit, has gone viral on social media in the days since because, well, it's not every day you see something like this happen.

One of the many joys of minor league baseball is the themed nights and giveaways, of which Saturday was for the River Cats, who celebrated Christmas in July. That explains why Dinger was clad in a Santa hat and coat while on his joyride, though one can bet that Thomas wasn't feeling the Christmas spirit when he collided facefirst with the speed demon.

Unfortunately, the run-in with Dinger was just the start of a no-good-very-bad-day for Thomas and the Comets, as the 26-year-old went 0-for-4 at the dish in an 11-0 loss to the River Cats, the first time Oklahoma City was shut out since Sept. of 2025.

Thomas, who has spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues with the Diamondbacks, was dealt to the Dodgers back in May after a stretch in which he slashed just .181/.222/.340 in 28 games with Arizona. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at the time told reporters Los Angeles would look to help Thomas “unlock” his swing in the minors.

Thomas played a pivotal role on the 2023 Diamondbacks in his second season in the majors, as he belted four home runs and swiped a pair of bases during the club's run to the World Series. Thomas, in 35 games with the Comets, has posted a .766 OPS with five homers.

He represented Mexico in the World Baseball Classic back in March.

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