Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (11/10/2024)

Southeast Polk rejoins the list following surprising run back to the 5A state semifinals

Southeast Polk is back in the Class 5A state semifinals following another strong postseason run.
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings for the week of Nov. 11:

1. West Des Moines Dowling (10-1)

Previous rank: 1

Riding an eight-game winning streak, the Maroons get long-time rival West Des Moines Valley in a rematch in the semis. They won the regular season encounter, 26-23. 

2. Iowa City Liberty (10-1)

Previous rank: 3

Again, the rapid rise up the 5A ladder by the Lightning is nothing short of impressive. They are now just two wins away from gold as they take on three-time reigning champ Southeast Polk.

3. North Polk (11-0)

Previous rank: 4

Can anybody in 4A slow the Comets down? Cedar Rapids Xavier had no answer for Nathan Feldmann and company in the quarters.

4. West Des Moines Valley (9-2)

Previous rank: 5

You almost knew we were destined for Valley-Dowling II inside the UNI-Dome with the way the 5A season was shaping up.

5. Lewis Central (10-1)

Previous rank: 6

The defending 4A state champs return to Cedar Falls as they look to strike it big once more.

6. Dubuque Wahlert (11-0)

Previous rank: 7

One of just a few unbeaten teams left in the state, the Golden Eagles handled Independence to advance last week, 24-7.

7. Pella (10-1)

Previous rank: 9

It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win, as the Dutch clawed their way past Gilbert, 19-14.

8. Humboldt (10-1)

Previous rank: 10

After a bit of a slow start, the ‘Cats turned it on vs. Solon, rolling into another 3A semifinal with a 35-3 triumph.

9. West Lyon (11-0)

Previous rank: 11

Things looked easy for West Lyon vs. Carroll Kuemper, as they picked up a 49-14 victory to remain perfect.

10. Spirit Lake (10-1)

Previous rank: 12

One more unbeaten left standing is the Indians, as they solved North Fayette Valley in a big way, 42-13.

11. Johnston (8-3)

Previous rank: 2

The Dragons saw their memorable season come to an end at the hands of West Des Moines Valley.

12. Grundy Center (11-0)

Previous rank: 13

The Spartans will chase another title when they begin play in the 1A semifinals vs. Wilton with a spotless 11-0 record.

13. Decorah (10-1)

Previous rank: 8

The Vikings were unable to solve North Scott, seeing their run to the semifinals come up one win short.

14. West Hancock (11-0)

Previous rank: 14

Perfection remains intact for the Eagles, as the reigning A titleholders prepare for another trip to the UNI-Dome.

15. Mount Vernon (10-1)

Previous rank: 19

Second half adjustments and turnovers helped the Mustang spoil a memorable season for Algona and keep their own going.

16. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-0)

Previous rank: 20

Just keep winning is the motto for SB-L, as they controlled Nevada, 53-21.

17. Southeast Polk (7-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked

They might have looked dead in the water earlier this year, but the three-time defending 5A champion Rams are right back in their second home.

18.  Van Meter (10-1)

Previous rank: 25

The Bulldogs look for a second 2A state title after shutting out Anamosa to advance, 31-0.

19. North Scott (9-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Some late magic helped the Lancers push their win streak to five with a 28-24 victory over previously unbeaten Decorah.

21. ADM (10-1)

Previous rank: 18

They gave it their all, but the Tigers came up short vs. Lewis Central, 32-25.

22. Wilton (10-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Beating Iowa City Regina is no easy task. Doing it with a 14-point fourth quarter is a great way to send your team to the state semifinals.

23. Hinton (10-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Upset minded Underwood could not pull another one, as Gabe Anderson accounted for three TDs in an easy win.

24. Algona (9-2)

Previous rank: 16

The Bulldogs were unable to hold a first half lead, falling at home to Mount Vernon.

25. ACGC (10-1)

Previous rank: 15

One win from the UNI-Dome, the Chargers fell to Tri-Center, 47-20.

