Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (11/10/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings for the week of Nov. 11:
1. West Des Moines Dowling (10-1)
Previous rank: 1
Riding an eight-game winning streak, the Maroons get long-time rival West Des Moines Valley in a rematch in the semis. They won the regular season encounter, 26-23.
2. Iowa City Liberty (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Again, the rapid rise up the 5A ladder by the Lightning is nothing short of impressive. They are now just two wins away from gold as they take on three-time reigning champ Southeast Polk.
3. North Polk (11-0)
Previous rank: 4
Can anybody in 4A slow the Comets down? Cedar Rapids Xavier had no answer for Nathan Feldmann and company in the quarters.
4. West Des Moines Valley (9-2)
Previous rank: 5
You almost knew we were destined for Valley-Dowling II inside the UNI-Dome with the way the 5A season was shaping up.
5. Lewis Central (10-1)
Previous rank: 6
The defending 4A state champs return to Cedar Falls as they look to strike it big once more.
6. Dubuque Wahlert (11-0)
Previous rank: 7
One of just a few unbeaten teams left in the state, the Golden Eagles handled Independence to advance last week, 24-7.
7. Pella (10-1)
Previous rank: 9
It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win, as the Dutch clawed their way past Gilbert, 19-14.
8. Humboldt (10-1)
Previous rank: 10
After a bit of a slow start, the ‘Cats turned it on vs. Solon, rolling into another 3A semifinal with a 35-3 triumph.
9. West Lyon (11-0)
Previous rank: 11
Things looked easy for West Lyon vs. Carroll Kuemper, as they picked up a 49-14 victory to remain perfect.
10. Spirit Lake (10-1)
Previous rank: 12
One more unbeaten left standing is the Indians, as they solved North Fayette Valley in a big way, 42-13.
11. Johnston (8-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Dragons saw their memorable season come to an end at the hands of West Des Moines Valley.
12. Grundy Center (11-0)
Previous rank: 13
The Spartans will chase another title when they begin play in the 1A semifinals vs. Wilton with a spotless 11-0 record.
13. Decorah (10-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Vikings were unable to solve North Scott, seeing their run to the semifinals come up one win short.
14. West Hancock (11-0)
Previous rank: 14
Perfection remains intact for the Eagles, as the reigning A titleholders prepare for another trip to the UNI-Dome.
15. Mount Vernon (10-1)
Previous rank: 19
Second half adjustments and turnovers helped the Mustang spoil a memorable season for Algona and keep their own going.
16. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-0)
Previous rank: 20
Just keep winning is the motto for SB-L, as they controlled Nevada, 53-21.
17. Southeast Polk (7-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
They might have looked dead in the water earlier this year, but the three-time defending 5A champion Rams are right back in their second home.
18. Van Meter (10-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Bulldogs look for a second 2A state title after shutting out Anamosa to advance, 31-0.
19. North Scott (9-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Some late magic helped the Lancers push their win streak to five with a 28-24 victory over previously unbeaten Decorah.
21. ADM (10-1)
Previous rank: 18
They gave it their all, but the Tigers came up short vs. Lewis Central, 32-25.
22. Wilton (10-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Beating Iowa City Regina is no easy task. Doing it with a 14-point fourth quarter is a great way to send your team to the state semifinals.
23. Hinton (10-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Upset minded Underwood could not pull another one, as Gabe Anderson accounted for three TDs in an easy win.
24. Algona (9-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Bulldogs were unable to hold a first half lead, falling at home to Mount Vernon.
25. ACGC (10-1)
Previous rank: 15
One win from the UNI-Dome, the Chargers fell to Tri-Center, 47-20.