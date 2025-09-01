Top Iowa High School Basketball Prospect Commits
One of the top girls basketball players in Iowa has committed, as Averie Lower made her college decision official on Monday.
Lower, a senior at Clear Creek-Amana High School, committed to play for Arizona State. She is a member of the Class of 2026.
The 6-foot shooting guard helped the Clippers capture a Class 4A state basketball championship. Lower was part of the 2024 Nike National 16U runner-up team, the 2023 US Open National championship squad and played for North Tartan 17U EYBL team.
Averie Lower is One of The Best Shooters in Iowa
As a junior, Lower averaged 22.5 points per game with 9.3 rebounds, three assists and just under three steals a night. She shot over 48 percent from the field, 85 percent from the free throw line and 42 percent from the 3-point stripe.
Lower knocked down 92 triples in all and added 21 blocked shot.
During her sophomore season for the Clippers, Lower posted nearly 18 points per game with five rebounds, 2.5 steals and shot just under 50 percent from the 3-point line.
She was also a double-digit scorer as a freshman.
Lower surpassed 1,000 career digs on the volleyball court at Clear Creek-Amana recently.
New Arizona State Head Coach Digs into Iowa
Arizona State is coached by Molly Miller, as the former Grand Canyon leader begins her first season this year.
Miller, a native of Missouri, has also coached at Drury, as she is 297-55 in her career. She led Drury to the 2019 NCAA Division II Final Four and helped Grand Canyon win the WAC regular season and tournament titles last year.
The Sun Devils have twice made the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in both 2007 and two years later. They have reached the NCAA Tournament 17 times overall, with 12 of those trips coming since 2000.