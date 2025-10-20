High School

Top Iowa High School OL Prospect Lands Third D1 Offer

Nate Brenneman picks up offer from Michigan State

Dana Becker

Oct 18, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; A general view before the game between the Air Force Falcons and the Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

One of the top players in the Class of 2027 from Iowa high school football has picked up a third FBS Division I offer.

Nate Brenneman, a junior at Rock Valley High School, received an offer from Michigan State of the Big Ten Conference this past weekend. He has previously received offers from Florida Atlantic and Kansas.

“After a great phone call with (Michigan State coaches Jim Michalczik and Frank Herzog), I’m blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State,” Brenneman posted on social media.

Nate Brenneman, Rock Valley Set for State Playoff Action

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Brenneman has helped the Nighthawks advance to the Class 2A Iowa high school state football playoffs. They will take on Osage this Friday night in the first round of the postseason.

As the anchor on the offensive line, Brenneman has helped Rock Valley throw for 1,200 yards and run for 1,144, scoring 22 offensive touchdowns. 

Brenneman has been credited with 39 pancake blocks while also making 27 tackles on defense with 13 being for loss and four being quarterback sacks. 

