Top Iowa high school prospect Jaidyn Coon takes unofficial visit to Creighton
Jaidyn Coon has been busy on the court this month for the Storm Lake boys basketball team.
Coon and the Tornadoes are off to a strong start, sitting at 11-1 overall heading into a Tuesday night matchup with vs. Cherokee.
The 6-foot-6 junior is considered one of the top prospects in the state of Iowa, showcasing exceptional skills to go along with a 33.5-inch vertical and 6-foot-8 wingspan. Coon currently averages 22.2 points per game on 55 percent shooting from the field, adding eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Over the weekend, Coon took time off playing to take an unofficial visit to Creighton University according to social media posts. Coon watched as the Bluejays battled Seton Hall in Omaha on Saturday, winning 79-54.
Creighton is coached by former Iowa State and Northern Iowa leader Greg McDermott, who’s son, Doug McDermott, was a standout at Ames High School in Iowa before embarking on his current NBA career.
Coon and Storm Lake will celebrate 100 years of Tornado basketball on Friday when they host Spencer in the final conference game of the season. Storm Lake has already clinched a share of the Lakes Conference and would win it outright with a victory in either game this week.
