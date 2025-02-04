Who are the top unsigned Iowa high school football prospects?
The original national signing day for college football is upon us, as players can sign with their teams on Wednesday.
Of course, many of those have already done so thanks to the early signing day period that already came and went back in December.
But for some, this could be the day they decide to sign on the dotted line. The period does not close until April 1, leaving plenty of time for them to still make that decision.
Here are some of the top unsigned Iowa high school football prospects that could sign on Wednesday:
Dylan Stecker, Spirit Lake
The 6-foot-4 Stecker has received interest from schools such as Iowa, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota and South Dakota State while also being a basketball recruit. He caught 59 passes for 1,223 yards and 19 touchdowns - all numbers that led the Indians. Ethan Stecker, his brother, committed to Iowa State back in June.
Louden Grimsley, Sioux City East
Grimsley, a lightning-fast wide receiver at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, has had interest from Kent State, Indiana, Illinois State and Miami (Ohio). He finished this past year with a team-leading 45 receptions for 676 yards and eight touchdowns while also averaging 24 yards per kickoff return.
Manasse Kasongo, Sioux City East
Checking in at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Kasongo projects as an edge rusher. He has had interest from Nebraska and Northern Iowa after recording 13 tackles with a sack this past fall on defense while catching two passes with both going for touchdowns.
Jozef Reisz, Harlan
Reisz did a little of everything for the Cyclones. He is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, meaning there are multiple positions he could play at the collegiate level. Last year, Reisz caught a team-high 50 passes for 1,034 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging almost 21 per catch while also recording 37 tackles on defense with an interception.
Jacob Doyle, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
A running back for the Cougars, Doyle is 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds. He ran for a team-high 929 yards on 139 carries with 12 touchdowns, adding 14 receptions for 185 and another score.
Coen Matson, Humboldt
Named the Class 3A player of the year, Matson led Humboldt to the state finals, throwing for over 2,600 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was also a top rusher and member of the Wildcat defense. His brother is currently at Iowa State playing football.