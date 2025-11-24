Kansas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (KSHSAA) - November 24, 2025
Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Kansas high school football playoffs
The 2025 Kansas high school football playoffs continue Friday, November 28, with nine games in the State Championship Round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Kansas high school playoffs.
The championship games will begin on November 28th.
Kansas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (KSHSAA) - November 24, 2025
Class 6-Player Bracket (select to view bracket)
State Round
Class 8-Player DI Bracket
State Round
Class 8-Player DII Bracket
State Round
Class 1A Bracket
State Round
Class 2A Bracket
State Round
Class 3A Bracket
State Round
Class 4A Bracket
State Round
Class 5A Bracket
State Round
Class 6A Bracket
State Round
More Football Coverage from High School on SI
Published