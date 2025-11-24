High School

Kansas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (KSHSAA) - November 24, 2025

 Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Kansas high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

The 2025 Kansas high school football playoffs continue Friday, November 28, with nine games in the State Championship Round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Kansas high school playoffs.

The championship games will begin on November 28th.

Class 6-Player Bracket (select to view bracket)

State Round

Class 8-Player DI Bracket

State Round

Class 8-Player DII Bracket

State Round

Class 1A Bracket

State Round

Class 2A Bracket

State Round

Class 3A Bracket

State Round

Class 4A Bracket

State Round

Class 5A Bracket

State Round

Class 6A Bracket

State Round

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

