Nate Sims Final Update: WR Is Expected to Commit to Kansas or Kansas State on Wednesday

2026 Ottawa High star is believed to prefer in his home state

Caleb Sisk

Nate Sims dressed out in football gear
Nate Sims dressed out in football gear / Nate Sims X

Ottawa High 2026 wide receiver Nate Sims is now one day away from his commitment as he is reportedly down to two Kanas schools – Kansas and Kansas State.

With a 6-foot-2 175-pound frame, Sims is currently unranked in the Class of 2026.

Some believe that Sims is primarily looking to stay inside his state with Kansas and Kansas State both being in a good spot with some speculating that the Jayhawks are the team to beat.

Sims is a great addition to teams with many high-quality traits including his speed. In the spring of 2024, the talented wideout ran a PR 21.56 in the 200M which was good enough to break a Kansas 4A state record with Ottawa Sr High School.

He confirmed on X that he would be committing on Wednesday at 7:30 PM CST.

Check out his highlights below.

Published
