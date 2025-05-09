High School

Kentucky high school football: Corbin announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Redhounds' schedule are Bryan Station, Fredrick Douglaas and Pulaski County

Andy Villamarzo

A high school football helmet sits on a field.
A high school football helmet sits on a field. /

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bluegrass State and High School On SI Kentucky will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Corbin Redhounds announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Redhounds will play a full 10-game schedule, including three notable contests against Bryan Station, Fredrick Douglaas and Pulaski County.

Among other teams on the schedule are Great Crossing, Harlan County, Johnson Central, Linton-Stockton, North Laurel, Perry County Central and at home against Whitley County.

Below is the Redhounds' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 CORBIN REDHOUNDS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 8: at Madison Central (scrimmage)

Aug. 15: at GRC (scrimmage)

Aug. 23: vs. Linton-Stockton - Pigskin Classic

Aug. 29: at North Laurel

Sep. 5: at Bryan Station

Sep. 12: at Pulaski County

Sep. 19: vs. Fredrick Douglaas

Oct. 3: vs. Johnson Central

Oct. 10: at Harlan County

Oct. 17: vs. Whitley County

Oct. 24: vs. Perry County Central

Oct. 31: at Great Crossing

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Kentucky