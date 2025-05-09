Kentucky high school football: Corbin announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bluegrass State and High School On SI Kentucky will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Corbin Redhounds announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Redhounds will play a full 10-game schedule, including three notable contests against Bryan Station, Fredrick Douglaas and Pulaski County.
Among other teams on the schedule are Great Crossing, Harlan County, Johnson Central, Linton-Stockton, North Laurel, Perry County Central and at home against Whitley County.
Below is the Redhounds' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 CORBIN REDHOUNDS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: at Madison Central (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: at GRC (scrimmage)
Aug. 23: vs. Linton-Stockton - Pigskin Classic
Aug. 29: at North Laurel
Sep. 5: at Bryan Station
Sep. 12: at Pulaski County
Sep. 19: vs. Fredrick Douglaas
Oct. 3: vs. Johnson Central
Oct. 10: at Harlan County
Oct. 17: vs. Whitley County
Oct. 24: vs. Perry County Central
Oct. 31: at Great Crossing
