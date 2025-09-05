Kentucky High School Football Schedule & Scores (KHSAA) - September 5, 2025
There are 114 games scheduled across Kentucky on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game live on our Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Kentucky's top teams as Trinity takes on Archbishop Moeller, and Boyle County travels to take on Lexington Catholic.
Kentucky High School Football Games To Watch - September 5, 2025
Kentucky high school football continues on Friday, bringing fans another slate of exciting and competitive matchups across the state.
Bowling Green Metro Football Schedule - September 5
There are 10 Bowling Green metro football games in Kentucky on Friday, highlighted by Bowling Green vs Scott County at 7:45 PM. You can follow every game live on our Bowling Green Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Bowling Green Metro scoreboard
Lexington Metro Football Schedule - September 5
There are 42 Lexington metro football games in Kentucky on Friday. The first game, Boyle County vs Lexington Catholic, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Lexington Metro scoreboard
Louisville Metro Football Schedule - September 5
There are 53 Louisville metro football games in Kentucky on Friday, highlighted byTrinity vs Archbishop Moeller at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro Football Scoreboard.
View full Louisville Metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.