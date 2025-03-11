Kentucky (KHSAA) girls high school basketball Sweet 16 bracket (3/12/2025)
It is officially state tournament time in Kentucky as the KHSAA girls high school basketball Sweet 16 tips off at Rupp Arena in Lexington this week.
The tournament begins with first-round matchups on Wednesday and Thursday. The quarterfinals will take place on Friday, and the semifinal and state championship showdowns will be on Saturday.
Here is the link to the KHSAA Sweet 16 bracket, as well as all of the first-round matchups for this week's tournament.
2025 KHSAA Girls Basketball Sweet Sixteen Bracket
(40) Ashland Blazer vs. (2) North Laurel
(11) George Rogers Clark vs. (5) Franklin-Simpson
(17) Frederick Douglass vs. (3) Simon Kenton
(64) Knott County Central vs. Taylor County
(29) Danville Christian Academy vs. Daviess County
(8) Henderson County vs. (28) Marshall County
(14) Johnson Central vs. (1) Sacred Heart
(106) Mercy vs. (6) Cooper
KHSAA girls high school basketball Playoff Pick 'Em
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free to play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
Think you know who will win each game? Log in or create a profile, then make your picks here.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports