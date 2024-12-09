Vote: Who was Kentucky's top football performer of the 2024 KHSAA state championships?
It’s playoff time in the Bluegrass State for football and we’ve got your top performers from the gridiron coming at you.
From offense to defense to special teams, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the state championship round. We ask you, who was the best performer from this past week's state finals at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field?
Voting will end on December 15th, 11:59 p.m.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Jack James, QB, Paducah Tilghman
James capped what has been a phenomenal high school career with one more great performance. The quarterback threw for 352 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in leading Paducah Tilghman to a 27-20 win over Franklin County.
Martels Carter, WR, Paducah Tilghman
The University of Kentucky signee was too tough to stop for Franklin County, as Carter was the favorite target of James. Carter caught nine passes for 169 yards and accounted for two total scores.
Connor Hodge, QB, Christian Academy
There's no denying that Hodge might've had the best overall performance of any player from last week's finals. Hodge totaled six touchdowns and threw for 225 yards in leading Christian Academy to a 42-21 win over Union County for the Class 3A title.
Deuce Bailey, QB, Bowling Green
Leading Bowling Green to a 37-20 win over Cooper for the Class 5A state championship, Bailey did a little bit of everything. Bailey accounted for 207 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns for the Purples.
Cam O’Hara, QB, Cooper
O'Hara had a big day through the air, though, coming in a loss to Bowling Green. The Jaguars' signal caller finished completing 18-of-27 passes for 262 yards and three scores.
Caleb Ricks, DB, Trinity
Needing to somehow pull away from Ryles in the Class 6A state championship, Ricks made the play of the game. The defensive intercepted a pass and returned it the house, helping Trinity claim its 29th overall state championship in a 42-23 win.
Chase Flaherty, RB, Beechwood
In Beechwood's 50-34 victory over Owensboro Catholic last week for the Class 2A state championship, as the running back rushed for 74 yards and found pay dirt four times.
Brady Atwell, QB, Owensboro Catholic
Hard to keep Atwell off this list despite the quarterback being on the losing end of last week's Class 2A state championship game against Beechwood. Atwell threw for 366 yards and accounted for 4 touchdowns in the loss.
Luke Pennington, QB, Sayre
After 40 years of not having a football program to winning a state championship. That's what has happened over at Sayre as they notched a narrow 27-22 win over Raceland for the Class 1A title behind Pennington's three touchdown passes and 219 yards through the air.
Shannon Marushi, RB, Raceland
In trying to keep pace with Sayre, Marushi was the workhorse out of the backfield for Raceland. The running back carried the rock 23 times for 95 yards and scored a touchdown in the loss.
Follow SBLive Kentucky throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi