Live California high school 2025 MLB Draft tracker: Update of where all are picked
Drum roll please.
After months upon years of speculation where California's Class of 2025 baseball stars would be drafted — if at all — here is a running tab of where they have landed in the 2025 MLB Draft.
The first round proved historic with three Corona High School players being selected — Seth Hernandez wasselected No. 6 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Billy Carlson was selected No. 10 overall to the Chicago White Sox. Brady Ebel was selected No. 32 overall by the Milwaukee Brewers.
It is the first time in history one high school has landed three in the first round. Check out deeper dive on Corona's trio from Tarek Fattal in link below.
Check out the senior seasons below of all the California players selected.
California High School Draft Tracker
ROUND 1
Overall selection, position, player, high school, MLB team
6. RHP Seth Hernandez Corona, Pirates
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder went 9-1 with a 0.39 ERA, adding 105 strikeouts in 53.1 innings. He also hit .300 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs. Hernandez is committed to Vanderbilt if he doesn’t sign.
10. SS Billy Carlson, Corona, White Sox
Had 31 hits, ranked second on the team with 34 RBIs and blasted six home runs. The 6-1, 185-pounder hit .365 and stole nine bases in nine attempts. If he doesn’t sign, Carlson will head to Tennessee on scholarship.
12. 3B Gavin Fien, Great Oak, Rangers
The 6-3, 200-pounder hit .358 with five home runs and 24 runs. He finished with 108 career hits and 12 home runs. College commitment: Texas.
ROUND 1C
32. 3B Brady Ebel, Corona, Brewers
The 6-3, 195-pounder hit .341 with 31 hits in 91 at-bats with seven doubles and two homers. He’s committed to LSU. He's the oldest son of Los Angeles Dodgers' third-base coach Dino Ebel.
ROUND 2
50. RHP Angel Cervantes, Warren, Pirates
The 6-3, 195-pound UCLA commit wasAll-CIF Division 3 for the 17-13 Bears.
53. SS Cooper Flemming, Aliso Niguel, Devil Rays
Went 7-1 with a 0.69 ERA for the Wolverines (22-7). The 6-3, 190-pounder also led the team in hitting at .407 with six home runs. College commitment: Vanderbilt.
54. 3B/OF Quentin Young, Oaks Christian, Twins
With all that size — 6-6, 225 pounds — and all that reputation, Young still managed to smash 14 home runs and drive in 34 with hitting .381 with 32 hits and 32 runs. College commitment: LSU.
ROUND 3
97. RHP Cameron Millar, Alhambra, Royals
Millar was almost perfect in his senior season, pulling off a 0.11 ERA while going 7-1 with 117 strikeouts in just 64 innings. The 6-2, 200-pounder allowed just 23 hits while running his career mark to 20-8.College commitment: Arizona.
ROUND 4
106. C Landon Hodge, Crespi, White Sox
An LSU commit, the 6-1, 175-pounder helped the Celts to a 25-4 record.
121. RHP Kaleb Wing, Scotts Valley, Cubs
In just 45.2 innings tracked, the 6-2, 180-pounder was 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA with 79 strikeouts. College commitment: Loyola Marymount.
ROUND 6
181. OF Josiah Hartshorn, Orange Lutheran, Cubs
With nine doubles and five home runs, the 6-2, 220-pounder showed some pop. He finished with 12 home runs for his career. College commitment: Texas A&M.