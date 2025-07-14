High School

Live California high school 2025 MLB Draft tracker: Update of where all are picked

In historic feat, Corona High School lands three in the first round; Eight California prep players go in first three rounds

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) infielder/outfielder Quentin Young was picked in the second round (54th overall) by the Twins
Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) infielder/outfielder Quentin Young was picked in the second round (54th overall) by the Twins / JUAN CARLO/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drum roll please.

After months upon years of speculation where California's Class of 2025 baseball stars would be drafted — if at all — here is a running tab of where they have landed in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The first round proved historic with three Corona High School players being selected — Seth Hernandez wasselected No. 6 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Billy Carlson was selected No. 10 overall to the Chicago White Sox. Brady Ebel was selected No. 32 overall by the Milwaukee Brewers.

It is the first time in history one high school has landed three in the first round. Check out deeper dive on Corona's trio from Tarek Fattal in link below.

HISTORY MADE | 3 Corona players selected in Round 1

Check out the senior seasons below of all the California players selected.

California High School Draft Tracker

ROUND 1

Overall selection, position, player, high school, MLB team

6. RHP Seth Hernandez Corona, Pirates

Corona High baseball pitcher Seth Hernandez
Corona High senior pitcher Seth Hernandez pitches against Santa Margarita at the Boris Classic on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. / Greg Stein

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder went 9-1 with a 0.39 ERA, adding 105 strikeouts in 53.1 innings. He also hit .300 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs. Hernandez is committed to Vanderbilt if he doesn’t sign. 

10. SS Billy Carlson, Corona, White Sox

High school baseball
Corona's Billy Carlson leaps over a baserunner during the Southern Section Division 1 championship game against Harvard-Westlake / Heston Quan

Had 31 hits, ranked second on the team with 34 RBIs and blasted six home runs. The 6-1, 185-pounder hit .365 and stole nine bases in nine attempts. If he doesn’t sign, Carlson will head to Tennessee on scholarship. 

12. 3B Gavin Fien, Great Oak, Rangers

The 6-3, 200-pounder hit .358 with five home runs and 24 runs. He finished with 108 career hits and 12 home runs. College commitment: Texas. 

ROUND 1C

32. 3B Brady Ebel, Corona, Brewers

High school baseball, California
Corona (California) High School infielder Brady Ebel is an LSU commit who was picked in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. / Heston Quan, SBLive

The 6-3, 195-pounder hit .341 with 31 hits in 91 at-bats with seven doubles and two homers. He’s committed to LSU. He's the oldest son of Los Angeles Dodgers' third-base coach Dino Ebel.

ROUND 2

50. RHP Angel Cervantes, Warren, Pirates

The 6-3, 195-pound UCLA commit wasAll-CIF Division 3 for the 17-13 Bears.  

53. SS Cooper Flemming, Aliso Niguel, Devil Rays

Went 7-1 with a 0.69 ERA for the Wolverines (22-7). The 6-3, 190-pounder also led the team in hitting at .407 with six home runs. College commitment: Vanderbilt.

54. 3B/OF Quentin Young, Oaks Christian, Twins

High school baseball, California
Oaks Christian shortstop Quentin Young, who was selected in the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins, flexes on deck on Thursday, April 17, 2025. / JUAN CARLO/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With all that size — 6-6, 225 pounds — and all that reputation, Young still managed to smash 14 home runs and drive in 34 with hitting .381 with 32 hits and 32 runs. College commitment: LSU. 

ROUND 3

97. RHP Cameron Millar, Alhambra, Royals

Millar was almost perfect in his senior season, pulling off a 0.11 ERA while going 7-1 with 117 strikeouts in just 64 innings. The 6-2, 200-pounder allowed just 23 hits while running his career mark to 20-8.College commitment: Arizona.

ROUND 4

106. C Landon Hodge, Crespi, White Sox

An LSU commit, the 6-1, 175-pounder helped the Celts to a 25-4 record.

121. RHP Kaleb Wing, Scotts Valley, Cubs

In just 45.2 innings tracked, the 6-2, 180-pounder was 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA with 79 strikeouts. College commitment: Loyola Marymount.

ROUND 6

181. OF Josiah Hartshorn, Orange Lutheran, Cubs

With nine doubles and five home runs, the 6-2, 220-pounder showed some pop. He finished with 12 home runs for his career. College commitment: Texas A&M.

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.