How the Louisiana Top 25 Fared in Week 8 as Alexandria Stuns Ruston, Teurlings Catholic Rolls
Other than St. Augustine, which takes on Brother Martin today, all of the top 25 ranked schools were in action Thursday or Friday in Louisiana.
Alexandria’s Stunning Rally Headlines a Wild Week
Despite trailing 21-3, Alexandria clipped Ruston on the road in a District 2-5A game involving teams that finished as runner-up in Division I select and non-select last year.
That was a showdown of top 10 squads. Elsewhere involving 2-5A ranked squads, Neville edged Ouachita Parish. Will the Lions, who dropped their third straight game, be included in this week's rankings? It's rare - probably unprecedented - with three straight losses. Stay tuned.
Teurlings Catholic vs. St. Thomas More: 4A Showdown Looms
In District 4-4A, Teurlings Catholic and St. Thomas More both won to set up a meeting for the league title next week that will be hosted by the Rebels. Two of the state's leading quarterbacks will be calling signals in STM's Cole Bergeron and Alex Munoz of the Rebels, who also leads the team in rushing.
Running backs Ian Schwander and Cason Evans both returned from injury in the Rebels' 64-29 win over East Ascension. Leading receiver Andrew Viator had eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Coordinator Michael Richard also inserted some packages for Viator to run the ball. The senior caught an 80-yard pass from Munoz in Week 7.
Acadiana Back in the Mix After Beating Southside
Southside lost to Acadiana, which was on the bubble. The 5-3 Wreckin' Rams, our highest-ranked team in the Lafayette area in the preseason, are unbeaten since getting 2026 receiver Travis Gallien back after he was initially ruled ineligible by the LHSAA.Will the Rams reappear in this week's top 25?
A compelling round-robin will unfold in District 3-5A, and it started Friday with Acadiana's win over Southside, which was the Sharks' first league loss and second overall. Southside will try to rebound and hand high-octane Carencro its first district loss, while Acadiana'/Carencro looms in Week 10. A couple of years ago, the Rams and Bears tangled in the final game of the regular season and opening playoff round.
Division II select No. 1 St. Charles Catholic bounced Belle Chasse from the unbeaten ranks. Central-BR rebounded from a loss to Catholic-BR with an impressive win over a Liberty team that spoiled Zachary's perfect season.
North DeSoto and Loyola Prep Stay Perfect
In Northwest Louisiana, ranked North DeSoto and bubble team Loyola Prep maintained their unbeaten records and will collide his week. Many people are wondering if the Flyers are for real. Their offense has been incredible with 2027 QB Bryce Restovich. Have we mentioned that North DeSoto has a win over West Monroe? Just kidding, but it's worth reiterating in light of the Rebels' wins over Catholic-BR, Alexandria and Ouachita Parish.
Another crucial district game will take place in Baton Rouge when ranked clubs Madison Prep and University Lab fight it out. The Chargers and Cubs are a large measure ahead of the rest of District 6-3A. Neither has been tested in weeks.
No, We Didn't Forget!
Nos. 1 and 2 Edna Karr and John Curtis coasted and will battle on Halloween.
Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 21, 2025
Week Eight Scores
1. Karr defeated Warren Easton 63-12
2. John Curtis defeated Jesuit 37-10
3. Ruston lost to Alexandria 45-28
4. North Desoto defeated Woodlawn-SH 62-12
5. St. Augustine plays Brother Martin today
6. Teurlings Catholic defeated East Ascension 64-29
7. West Monroe defeated Pineville 49-17
8. St. Thomas More defeated Rayne 56-8
9. Alexandria defeated Ruston 45-28
10. Destrehan defeated Central Lafourche 46-7
11. Evangel Christian defeated Haughton 63-27
12. Archbishop Shaw defeated Kenner Discovery 49-0
13. Lafayette Christian defeated Welsh 52-14
14. Catholic Baton Rouge defeated Scotlandville 49-0
15. Southside lost to Acadiana 17-14
16. Madison Prep defeated Collegiate Baton Rouge 50-0
17. St. Charles Catholic defeated Belle Chasse 19-7
18. Carencro defeated Sulphur 66-34
19. University Lab defeated Parkview Baptist 57-17
20. Neville defeated Ouachita Parish 38-37
21. Calvary Baptist defeated Huntington 45-35
22. Parkway defeated Captain Shreve 45-42
23. Ouachita Parish lost to Neville 38-37
24. Central-BR defeated Liberty 49-14
25. Iowa defeated Eunice 51-22
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App