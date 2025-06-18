John Curtis Christian to Open 2025 Football Season in California Showdown vs. Cathedral
John Curtis Heads West for California Classic
John Curtis Christian will make quite the road trip to open the upcoming high school football season.
The Patriots, who travel from Louisiana to San Juan Hills High School for the California Classic on Sept. 5, begin their 2025 campaign against Cathedral, a Los Angeles school that went 10-1 last season.
A Clash of Football Cultures: Louisiana vs. California
"It's going to be really fun," said Patriots assistant Jeff Curtis, son of legendary head coach J.T. Curtis. "We've never traveled that far. It's an opportunity to show people what Louisiana football is all about."
History of Big-Time Matchups for the Patriots
The Patriots are no stranger to marquee interstate games, having knocked off Hoover (Alabama) and Plant (Tampa, Florida) in the past. Last season, John Curtis faced Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Georgia) in Week 1. A couple of decades ago, a game vs. Utah power Cottonwood HS was canceled due to a hurricane.
Cathedral Features Rising Star Jaden Jefferson
NFL quarterback Bryce Young began his career at Cathedral, an all-boys school, before transferring to Mater Dei. The Phantoms are led by 2027 quarterback Jaden Jefferson, a three-star prospect (247Sports) and Sacramento State commit.
Jefferson and Hale Power Cathedral’s High-Octane Offense
Jefferson passed for 2,641 yards last year with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also led the team in rushing (97-793, four TDs). His top target is 2027 receiver Quentin Hale, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound four-star prospect ranked as the No. 6 player in California, the nation's No. 9 receiver and No. 58 player.
Hale, who caught 63 passes for 995 yards and 14 scores, will matchup against a John Curtis secondary that includes 6-foot-1 2027 cornerback Jewellz Tapp and 2028 safety Jaden Keelen (offers from Vanderbilt, Sacramento State, Syracuse, Arizona State, Old Dominion, Texas Tech, Troy and UTSA).
"Cathedral is definitely going to be a challenge for us," Curtis said. "They're similar to any elite Louisiana team."
The John Curtis defense also features 2026 linebacker Jeffrey Curtis, who collected 116 tackles with a team-high 14 tackles for loss and 2027 LB/DB Prentice Mackyeon, who has a Florida offer. Mackyeon clinched a district win over Brother Martin with a late interception.
"We have some good senior experience and leadership mixed with some talented youth," Curtis said. "We have a chance to have a good team and good season as long as we stay healthy. Our schedule is challenging."
Veteran Playmakers and Future Stars for the Patriots
Though the Patriots are primarily known for their run-heavy veer offense, 2028 Jarvis Stevenson is a big-time weapon at receiver. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder, who already holds SEC offers, draws comparisons to former John Curtis receiver Malachi Dupre, a five-star prospect who signed with LSU.
"Jarvis has a chance to be really special," Curtis said. "He's a little bigger and more physical than Malachi at this point in his career. Their run, jump and catch radius are very similar."
London Padgett and Luke Martinez are in the running to replace Reggie Johnson, last year's starting quarterback. Jacobi Boudreaux and Nate Alario combined to rush for nearly 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns. Alario averaged 9.5 yards per carry. Boudreaux (737 yards, 7.1 ypc) was second in rushing behind Johnson.
Legacy Runs Deep at John Curtis
DJ Horton is another skill player to watch. The younger brother of former John Curtis running back Tevin Horton, DJ had a huge catch last year vs. Edna Karr but broke his collarbone near the end of the regular season, Curtis said. Tevin was a senior on the 2012 national championship team who signed with Louisiana-Monroe.
2029 athlete Jaden Turner is the younger brother of former John Curtis four-star prospect Michael Turner, who signed with LSU.
One of Louisiana’s Most Decorated Programs
John Curtis, which has won a state-best 28 championships, reached the Division I select semifinals last season. The Patriots are a member of the Catholic League (District 9-5A), which includes reigning state champion Edna Karr.
