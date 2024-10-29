Louisiana high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)
Eight weeks of the 2024 Louisiana high school football season have come and gone, and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings for the best LHSAA teams in the state.
Neville sits atop the 5A computer rankings, with Edna Karr at No. 2 and Alexandria at No. 3.
Lutcher is No. 1 in the 4A computer rankings. Jennings holds the top spot in the 3A computer rankings.
SBLive’s formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive/SI’s latest Louisiana football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:
CLASS 1A
1. Vermilion Catholic (8-0)
0.946 pts
2. Haynesville (8-0)
0.840 pts
3. Catholic of Pointe Coupee (8-0)
0.836 pts
4. Covenant Christian Academy (8-0)
0.828 pts
5. Ascension Catholic (7-1)
0.797 pts
6. Hamilton Christian (6-1)
0.780 pts
7. Ascension Episcopal (7-1)
0.750 pts
8. St. Frederick (6-2)
0.742 pts
9. St. Edmund (8-1)
0.741 pts
10. Westminster Academy (6-2)
0.739 pts
CLASS 2A
1. Dunham (8-0)
0.883 pts
2. Episcopal (7-1)
0.875 pts
3. Calvary Baptist Academy (6-2)
0.834 pts
4. Newman (7-0)
0.825 pts
5. Ouachita Christian (8-0)
0.793 pts
6. DeQuincy (7-1)
0.791 pts
7. Catholic - N.I. (7-1)
0.784 pts
8. Oak Grove (8-1)
0.770 pts
9. Kinder (6-2)
0.729 pts
10. Pope John Paul II (7-1)
0.723 pts
CLASS 3A
1. Jennings (7-1)
0.893 pts
2. Bunkie (8-0)
0.873 pts
3. University Lab (6-1)
0.870 pts
4. Iota (7-1)
0.856 pts
5. Jewel Sumner (7-1)
0.823 pts
6. Kennedy (8-1)
0.814 pts
7. Haynes Academy (6-0)
0.767 pts
8. Erath (6-1-1)
0.744 pts
9. South Beauregard (6-2)
0.741 pts
10. St. James (5-2)
0.717 pts
CLASS 4A
1. Lutcher (7-0)
0.968 pts
2. Teurlings Catholic (8-0)
0.932 pts
3. Franklinton (7-1)
0.886 pts
4. Iowa (8-1)
0.880 pts
5. Franklin Parish (7-1)
0.869 pts
6. Archbishop Shaw (6-2)
0.866 pts
7. Minden (7-1)
0.838 pts
8. Plaquemine (7-1)
0.823 pts
9. North DeSoto (6-2)
0.795 pts
10. Vandebilt Catholic (7-1)
0.791 pts
CLASS 5A
1. Neville (8-0)
1.104 pts
2. Edna Karr (8-0)
1.079 pts
3. Alexandria (8-0)
1.001 pts
4. Catholic-B.R. (8-1)
0.998 pts
5. Airline (8-0)
0.980 pts
6. Acadiana (7-1)
0.966 pts
7. Archbishop Rummel (7-1)
0.949 pts
8. Ruston (6-2)
0.940 pts
9. Zachary (7-1)
0.921 pts
10. Mandeville (8-0)
0.920 pts
