Louisiana (LHSAA) boys high school basketball playoff brackets, matchups (2/28/2025)

Check out all the playoff brackets for every classification in Louisiana boys high school basketball

Sam Brown

Huntington hosts Southwood in an LHSAA Select Division I quarterfinal boys basketball game on March 3, 2023.
Huntington hosts Southwood in an LHSAA Select Division I quarterfinal boys basketball game on March 3, 2023.

The Louisiana boys high school basketball postseason is upon us.

The LHSAA boys basketball playoffs officially tip off with the Bi-Dsitrict round beginning on February 28 for all classes, and they will culminate with the Marsh Madness state tournament taking place March 10-15.

Follow the links below for playoff brackets from every classification in Louisiana boys high school basketball.

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division I (Non-Select) Championship

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division II (Non-Select) Championship

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division III (Non-Select) Championship

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division IV (Non-Select) Championship

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division I (Select) Championship

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division II (Select) Championship

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division III (Select) Championship

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Division IV (Select) Championship

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Class B Championship

2025 LHSAA Boys Basketball Class C Championship

The winners from the Bi-District round will advance to the Regional round, which begins on March 4.

Want to find out where your favorite team stands? Check out the latest Top 25 Louisiana High School Boys Basketball State Rankings:

LHSAA boys high school basketball Playoff Pick 'Em

Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!

Think you know who will win each game? Log in or create a profile, then make your picks here.

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

