Louisiana (LHSAA) high school football player of year candidates in 2024
Who has been the best Louisiana high school football player in the 2024 season?
High School on SI scoured the state for the top players this fall and narrowed down the best of the best.
Scroll down for in-depth breakdowns of every postseason state MVP spanning all corners of Louisiana and LHSAA classifications:
LOUISIANA PLAYER OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES IN 2024
Dedric Lastie, Riverside Academy, sr.
Measurables: 5-6, 150 | Pos: RB
Lastie put on a show in a 76-37 win over St. Martin's Episcopal, rushing for 534 yards and scoring nine TDs. He led the Rebels to a runner-up finish to Southern Lab in 2023 by rushing for 2,528 yards and 42 TDs while averaging 9.8 yards per carry. Riverside was No. 5 in the most recent Division IV select power ratings with losses to Vermilion Catholic and Class 5A Terrebonne.
Caden DiBetta, Acadiana, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 205 | Pos: QB
DiBetta's passing prowess has made the Wreckin' Rams' split-back veer offense more dangerous than ever. The senior is setting school records left and right, passing for 1,071 yards with 15 TDs and only one interception through the first eight games. He has 4.49 speed to run the option for Acadiana, which hasn't lost since Week 1 at Ruston.
Ben Taylor, Airline, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 185 | Pos: QB
Taylor was second in the state in passing with 2,558 yards through seven games and 28 TDs with three interceptions for the undefeated Vikings, who were No. 3 in the most recent Division I nonselect power ratings and have scored at least 45 points in every game. Taylor added another six passing TDs and two rushing scores in a 76-52 Week 8 win over Natchitoches-Central.
Peyton Houston, Evangel Christian, soph.
Measurables: 6-0, 195 | Pos: QB
The Eagles are struggling to close out games in their first year back in Class 5A, but they've been competitive and made it fun, losing four district games by a total of 19 points before a one-point win over Benton.
Nate Sheppard, Mandeville, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 190 | Pos: RB
Sheppard put the Skippers on his back to will the team to a surprising run to the 2023 Division I nonselect semifinals as a No. 21 seed. Mandeville hasn't had any problems adjusting to being the favorite as Sheppard has led the team to an undefeated record while rushing for 1,340 yards on 120 carries with 22 TDs through the first seven games.
Dillon Compton, Bunkie, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 192 | Pos: QB
Gridiron Football labeled Compton "as lethal as it gets" in a Diamond In the Rough segment earlier this month. Compton was among the state's most accurate passers, ranking fifth in completion percentage (69.9%) through Week 7 and totaling 1,528 yards with 16 TDs and two interceptions for the undefeated Panthers.
Xavier Ford, Leesville, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 200 | Pos: RB
The durable back was leading the state in rushing through seven games, carrying 190 times for 1,844 yards and 29 TDs for the Wampus Cats, who became a select school following the last reclassification period and were No. 7 in the most recent Division II power ratings. Ford, who ran for nearly 5,000 yards over his sophomore and junior campaigns, scored six TDs and ran for his 100th career score in a 67-16 rout of Washington-Marion in Week 8.
JT Lindsey, Alexandria, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 185 | Pos: RB
The LSU commit was among the top 10 rushers statewide through Week 7, gaining 1,169 yards on 144 carries with 16 TDs for an undefeated Trojan team that was No. 2 in most recent Division I select power ratings. Lindsey led his team to a hard-fought Week 8 win over Ruston, rushing for 136 yards on 32 carries with two TDs, according to Bret McCormick of Louisiana vs. All Y'all.
Chad Elzy, Ascension Catholic, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 195 | Pos: RB
The explosive tailback rushed for 1,009 yards on 100 carries with 19 TDs through the first six games for the Bulldogs, who were No. 3 in the most recent Division IV select power ratings with one loss to undefeated Class 2A Dunham. Elzy, who rushed for over 2,900 yards with 47 TDs as a junior, scored three TDs in a 56-14 Week 8 rout of North Iberville.
Ke'Von Johnson, Northwest, jr.
Measurables: 5-9, 160 | Pos: RB
Johnson was second in the Lafayette area in rushing through seven games, racking up 1,225 yards on 117 carries with 13 TDs for a team that reached the Division II nonselect semifinals in 2023. As a junior, Johnson rushed for 2,000 yards for St. Edmund. He added 252 yards on 27 carries in a 39-6 rout of Mamou in Week 8.
Luke Landry, Catholic-New Iberia, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 180 | Pos: QB
The left-hander has been exemplary with ball-control, tossing 21 TDs vs. one interception while leading the team to seven straight wins after a close loss to undefeated Vermilion Catholic. Landry, who has passed for 1,479 yards, has drawn praise for his ability to spread the ball among different receivers.
Harlem Berry, St. Martin's Episcopal, sr.
Measurables: 5-11, 185 | Pos: RB
The Saints are in any game with the nation's No. 1 running back in the fold. Berry, an LSU commit, led St. Martin's to wins in six of its eight games with one of the losses, to Riverside Academy, setting up as a potential playoff rematch. Berry ran for 330 yards on 16 carries and five TDs vs. Riverside.
Jasper Parker, Archbishop Shaw, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 200 | Pos: RB
The Michigan commit accounted for four TDs in wins over Walker and St. James and broke the school's single-game rushing record with 326 yards in a win at Lafayette Christian. Shaw, which has won four straight games, was 6-2 and No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings following its 79-0 win over Kenner Discovery.
Joshua Brantley, Ruston, sr.
Measurables: 6-4, 220 | Pos: QB
The Tulane commit spurred the Bearcats to the Division I select state championship in 2023 and led Ruston to six straight wins to begin this season. Brantley, a run/pass threat, accounted for four TDs in a win over fellow Class 5A power Acadiana in Week 1. "I had a lot of people doubting my ability to both run and pass the ball, so I felt like it was time to actually show them what I can do," he told Louisiana vs. All Y'all in a post-game interview.
Trenton Chaney, Lutcher, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 165 | Pos: RB
The Bulldogs (7-0) were No. 2 in the most recent Division II nonselect power ratings with a recent win over rival E.D. White in which Chaney, a UL Ragin' Cajuns' commit known as "The X-Factor," scored three TDs en route to being named the WAFB-TV Sportsline Player of the Week. Chaney led the Bulldogs in rushing and receiving through seven games and was averaging close to 10 yards per carry.
Dezyrian Ellis, Franklin Parish, jr.
Measurables: 6-3, 180 | Pos: QB
The Patriots from Winnsboro have been one of the prominent stories this year, winning seven of their first eight games for the No. 4 power rating in Division II nonselect. Ellis, who recently picked up his first scholarship offer from Tulane, ran for a 99-yard TD in a high-profile win over Calvary Baptist and passed for 1,214 yards and 20 TDs with four interceptions through seven games.
Abram Wardell, Calvary Baptist, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 190 | Pos: QB
The Cavaliers lost a couple of games against large-school opponents but remain a favorite to repeat in Division III select with Wardell completing 117 of 160 passes for 2,057 yards and 29 TDs with three interceptions through the first seven games.
Jackson Bradley, Oak Grove, sr.
Measurables: 6-3, 200 | Pos: QB
The Tigers won seven of their first eight games and were No. 3 in the Division III nonselect power ratings as Bradley, a Louisiana Tech commit, passed for 1,343 yards and 25 TDs with six interceptions and averaged seven yards per carry with seven TDs. He looks to lead Oak Grove to a third straight state title.
Owen Trosclair, Covenant Christian, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 165 | Pos: QB
Trosclair accounted for three TDs in his team's 29-12 signature district win over a Jeanerette team that was also undefeated. Through seven games, Trosclair was the state's most accurate passer, connecting on 79 of 95 attempts for 1,380 yards and 19 TDs with one interception.
D'Shaun Ford, Opelousas, sr.
Measurables: 6-0, 220 | Pos: RB
Ford, who averaged 10-plus yards per carry while totaling more than 2,000 yards for the 2023 Division II nonselect champions, gained 210 yards on 24 carries with a score in a one-point win over Cecilia in a Week 8 rematch of last year's title game.
TaRon Francis, Edna Karr, sr.
Measurables: 6-2, 200 | Pos: WR
It takes a rare receiver to make a monumental difference on the field, so what better player to make this list than an LSU commit nicknamed "Manchild." Francis hauled in seven catches for 162 yards and two TDs in a 62-16 obliteration of longtime rival Warren Easton, according to Vashon Jones of Crescent City Sports. Karr is undefeated and No. 1 in the Division I select power ratings.
Peyton Renfro, Iota, sr.
Measurables: 6-1, 190 | Pos: QB
Renfro passed for 1,063 yards and 17 TDs with three interceptions through the first seven games for the Bulldogs, who won in Week Eight to push their record to 7-1 with a district showdown looming against Northwest. Renfo, who has rushed for just under 500 yards with nine TDs, added 83 passing yards in limited action in a Week 8 blowout of Ville Platte. Iota was No. 6 in the most recent Division II nonselect power ratings.
Diesel Solari, Cecilia, sr.
Measurables: 5-8, 175 | Pos: QB
In his first game back from injury, Solari completed 13 of 18 passes for 173 yards and three TDs with no interceptions and rushed for a score in a one-point loss to Opelousas. The dual-threat signal-caller led the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish to Opelousas in 2023, and no one will be shocked if the two teams find their way back to the Superdome.
Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic, sr.
Measurables: 5-9, 170 | Pos: QB
The Eagles' four-year starting signal-caller was leading the Lafayette metro area in rushing through seven games and it wasn't close. Dartez rushed for 1,482 yards and 22 TDs while leading Vermilion Catholic to a 7-0 start and added 252 yards and five TDs in a Week Eight win over Opelousas Catholic.The next closest leading ballcarriers in the area trailed Dartez by more than 200 and 400 yards. He has also thrown for 1,063 yards and 11 TDs with two interceptions for VC, which was No. 1 in both the most recent Division IV select power ratings and the LSWA Class 1A poll.
-- Mike Coppage | @sblivela