Top 25 Louisiana high school football rankings (10/23/24)
Welcome back to another installment of HIgh School on SI's Louisiana high school football rankings.
Last time we checked in, the reigning Division I nonselect champion Ruston Bearcats were in the process of rummaging through a series of prominent Texas programs.
The Bearcats, however, were upended last week by District 2-5A rival Neville, which took down our preseason No. 1 team, Calvary Baptist, by a 42-38 score in Week 2.
The Bearcats didn't fall far. Scroll down for the latest Top 25 Louisiana high school football rankings as of Wednesday, Oct. 23:
1. Edna Karr (6-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select) | Up next: Against Warren Easton (3-4)
The Cougars defeated a stubborn Jesuit squad, 21-9. Quarterback John Johnson threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Tulane commit Oliver Mittchell caught a 16-yard TD.
2. Neville (7-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Against Ouachita Parish (3-3)
The Tigers defeated Ruston, 26-21. 2027 quarterback Parker Robinson completed 17 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two TDs, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. Receiver Thomas Campbell caught both scoring strikes. Jaylon Nichols ran for a score.
3. Acadiana (6-1)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select) | Up next: Against Southside (5-1)
The Wreckin' Rams defeated Lafayette High, 55-10. 2025 QB Caden DiBetta became the school's all-time leading passer, eclipsing head coach Matt McCullough's record when he was a player. DiBetta completed 6 of 8 passes for 254 yards and four TDs.
4. Ruston (6-1)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At Alexandria (7-0)
The Bearcats lost to Neville, 26-21, Tulane quarterback commit Joshua Brantley ran for two TDs, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen, and linebacker/RB Zheric Hill ran for a TD. LSU cornerback commit Aidan Anding intercepted a pass.
5. Teurlings Catholic (7-0)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select ) | Up next: At East Ascension (3-4)
The Rebels won by forfeit over North Vermilion. Doug Wiltz has rushed for 827 yards on 107 carries with 13 TDs. The offensive line, led by Tulane commit Gresham Perry and younger brother (2026) Drake, has been brutally effective opening holes for Viltz and 2026 RB Cason Evans.
6. Alexandria (7-0)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select) | Up next: Against Ruston (6-1)
The Trojans defeated Pineville, 56-21. LSU 2025 RB commit JT Lindsey came into the game with 1,027 yards rushing on 122 carries and 14 TDs. 2027 QB Karsen Sellers, who passed for 179 yards and three TDs and ran for a score, was named Security Sporting Goods Player of the Game for the second time this year, according to the 446Sports X page.
7. Mandeville (7-0)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At Ponchatoula (2-5)
The Skippers defeated Hammond, 41-19. Duke 2025 RB commit Nate Sheppard came into the game with 1,176 yards rushing on 105 carries and 22 TDs and added 163 yards on 16 carries and two TDs, according to Mike Gegenheimer of The New Orleans Advocate.
8. Catholic-BR (5-1)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select ) | Up next: At Scotlandville (2-5)
The Bears defeated previously unbeaten Central, 35-17. 2025 RB Rylan Parker gainend 106 yards on 16 carries, according to Eric Brown of Crescent City Sports. 2026 QB Baylor Graves was 21 of 24 passing for 234 yards and two TDs.
9. Airline (7-0)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Against Natchitoches-Central (1-6)
The Vikings defeated Haughton, 56-13. QB Ben Taylor has passed for 2,559 yards and 28 TDs with three interceptions. Receivers Jarvis Davis and Kenny Darby have caught a combined 109 passes for 1,741 yards and 21 TDs.
10. Zachary (5-1)
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Against Woodlawn-BR (3-4)
The Broncos defeated Liberty, 42-8. The Caleb Gonzales-led offense scored on its first six possessions, according to Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate. The 2025 QB completed 12 of 15 passes for 138 yards and four scores.
11. John Curtis Christian (4-2)
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I select) | Up next: Against Jesuit (4-3)
The Patriots defeated Brother Martin, 17-14. Lucas Kippers kicked the winning field goal, according to Mike Strom of Geaux Preps. A.J. Smith and Kolston Martinez each ran for a score, and the Patriots picked off two passes in the fourth quarter for their third straight Catholic League win.
12. Archbishop Rummel (6-1)
Power rating: No. 6 ( Division I select) | Up next: Against Holy Cross (3-4)
The Raiders defeated St. Augustine, 26-20. Coryan Hawkins ran for the winning score in overtime, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate. Tiras Franklin intercepted the Purple Knights on their possession, and the Raiders erased a 14-0 deficit.
13. University Lab (6-1)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select) | Up next: At Parkview Baptist (4-3)
The Cubs defeated Glen Oaks, 55-6. No other information was available. U-High has won five straight since a loss to Rummel, including wins over Catholic-BR and. St. Paul's.
14. Lutcher (6-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect) | Up next: At Ellender (1-6)
No. 1 - The Bulldogs defeated E.D. White, 27-20. UL Ragin' Cajuns' commit Trenton Chaney scored three TDs, according to Chris Singleton of The New Orleans Advocate. He ran for a 90-plus-yarder and caught a 55-yard TD pass from QB Zach Jenkins.
15. Archbishop Shaw (5-2)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select) | Up next: Against Kenner Discovery (4-2)
The Eagles put together one of the state's most eye-popping performances by mauling Class 5A Walker, 59-14. Shaw rolled up 507 yards of offense, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports, with Michigan commit Jasper Parker rushing for 151 yards and four TDs.
16. Dutchtown (6-0)
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At Walker (4-3)
The Griffins defeated Denham Springs, 27-13. Lekedrin Harvey rushed for 180 yards and three TDs, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
17. Southside (5-1)
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At Acadiana (6-1)
The Sharks defeated Sulphur, 41-0. Quarterbacks Parker Dies and Cruz Holden combined to rush for three TDs. 2025 RB Ramon Singleton gained 122 yards on 18 carries. Justin Williams ran for a score.
18. Hahnville (5-1)
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At East St. John (0-6)
The Tigers defeated Central Lafourche, 49-7. Landen Teague passed for 109 yards with a TD and ran for a score, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate.
19. Central (6-1)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: Against Liberty Magnet (2-5)
The Wildcats lost to Catholic-BR, 35-17. Marvin Joseph rushed for 42 yards on 13 carries with a TD, according to Eric Brown of Crescent City Sports.
20. Parkway (6-1)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At Captain Shreve (4-3)
The Panthers defeated Huntington, 49-22. Carmaro Mayo totaled 173 yards on 11 touches with two TDs, according to Lee Hiller of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate.
21. Covington (6-1)
Power rating: No. 14 (Division I nonselect) | Up next: At Hammond (4-3)
The Lions defeated Slidell, 7-6. The Covington defense forced three turnovers, according to Joseph Halm of The St. Tammany Farmer, and QB Caden Heck threw a TD pass to Seth Stokes.
22. St. Thomas More (4-3)
Power rating: No. 11 (Division I select ) | Up next: Against Rayne (3-4)
The Cougars won by forfeit over Comeaux. 2026 QB Cole Bergeron threw for four TDs in the Cougars' previous game, a 51-0 shutout of Northside. Four of receiver John Barton's nine catches have gone for TDs.
23. Bunkie (7-0)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division III select) | Up next: At Jena (5-2)
The Panthers defeated Buckeye, 64-0. Dillon Compton ran for a score and threw a TD pass to Kyle Johnson, according to Alex Newell of Cenla Preps.
24. Jesuit (4-3)
Power rating: No. 13 (Division I select) | Up next: At John Curtis Christian (4-2)
The Blue Jays lost to Edna Karr, 21-9. The Cougars were scoring 43 points per game before encountering a stiff Jesuit defense, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate.
25. C.E. Byrd (6-1)
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I select) | Up next: At Benton (1-6)
The Yellow Jackets defeated Natchitoches-Central, 31-21. Collin Deere accounted for 134 yards and three TDs, according to Matt Vines of The Shreveport Bossier Journal.
-- Mike Coppage | @sblivela