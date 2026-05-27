10 Best NBA Players to Never Win a Championship

James Harden is one of the greatest players of his generation. He is likely on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest Rockets ever, after winning the 2018 NBA MVP award and all six of his All-NBA First-Team selections with the franchise. He went on to be one of the best players for the Nets, 76ers, Clippers and Cavaliers over the last six seasons. But he still has one major gap in his résumé.

As of now, Harden will likely wind up on a list of basketball legends who wish they weren’t included: the best players to never win an NBA championship.

He will almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer whenever he retires, which may not be for some time. At 36, Harden is still a very effective guard, and he gave Cleveland a jolt when it traded for him at midseason. The Cavs very well may re-sign Harden this summer and take a stab at a full season with him and Donovan Mitchell manning the backcourt.

And yet, his playoff reputation leaves plenty to be desired. Harden was a superstar sixth man for the 2012 Thunder, who lost to the LeBron James-led Heat in the NBA Finals. He guided the Rockets to the Western Conference finals twice but couldn’t get past Steph Curry and the Warriors. And the 2025–26 Cavaliers looked helpless in their four-game sweep at the hands of the Knicks.

There’s still time for Harden to capture a ring, but as of today, he is one of the 10 greatest players to ever step on a basketball court without winning a title. Here’s the full list:

10. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony’s best shot at an NBA title came with the Nuggets in 2009, when he led them to the Western Conference finals. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Anthony is one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history with a résumé befitting his status as a Hall of Famer: 10 NBA All-Star Games, six combined second- and third-team All-NBA selections, the 2013 scoring title and membership in the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. He did not, however, play in the NBA Finals during his 19 NBA seasons.

The closest he came was in 2009, when he led the Nuggets to their first Western Conference finals trip in 24 years, falling in six games to the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers, who would go on to win the title. It was a hard-fought contest, with Denver dropping three of their four losses by single digits.

Melo is better known for his time as the face of the Knicks, though New York never made it out of the Eastern Conference semifinals during his time in the Big Apple. That isn’t to say that he wasn’t a winner. Anthony famously led Syracuse to its first national championship in 2003 as a freshman, and is one of the most prolific Olympic basketball players ever, winning gold medals in 2008, ‘12 and ‘16. When it came to the NBA playoffs, however, he couldn’t quite get his teams over the hump.

9. James Harden

Harden has now played 17 NBA seasons without winning a championship after the Cavaliers were swept out of the Eastern Conference finals by the Knicks. He reached the NBA Finals with the Thunder back in 2012, but they were beaten by the LeBron James-led Heat in five games. His highly successful partnership with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook was broken up that summer, as he was traded to the Rockets.

The 36-year-old was named MVP in 2018, and is an 11-time All-Star, making it every season from 2013 to ‘22, then again in ‘25. Harden is a six-time first-team All-NBA selection and has led the NBA in scoring three times and assists twice. He was named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. He is one of the best scoring guards in NBA history.

During his long career, Harden has averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He currently ranks ninth all-time in points (29,339), 12th in assists (8,873), second in made three-pointers (3,390) and third in made free throws (8,627). Whenever he decides to retire, Harden is a no-doubt Hall of Famer, but he’s likely going to try a few more runs at a title.

8. Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing is one of the greatest Knicks of all time, but could never deliver a title to New York. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Ewing was one of the most hyped college players ever entering the 1985 NBA draft. He had been the national college player of the year at Georgetown in 1985 and led the Hoyas to a national title in 1984 while being named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. That followed a legendary high school career in which he was a two-time first-team All-American and the national player of the year in 1981. The Knicks selected him with the No. 1 pick, and it wound up being a great decision, as he became a franchise legend. During his 17-year career, Ewing reached the NBA Finals twice, both with New York. In 1994, the Knicks lost to the Rockets in seven games after leading the series 3-2. In 1999, they were trounced in five games by Tim Duncan, David Robinson and the Spurs.

A classic late-‘80s and ‘90s big man in an era of elite centers, Ewing was an 11-time All-Star and earned one first-team All-NBA selection, while he was named to the second team six times. He was a member of the Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics and earned his second gold medal as he was also on the victorious 1984 Olympics team. A Hall of Famer, he was named to the NBA’s 50th and 75th anniversary teams.

During his 17-year career, Ewing averaged 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. He’s inside the top 30 in career points (24,815) and rebounds (11,607), and is seventh all-time in blocks (2,894). Ewing had two chances to win an NBA title (though he was injured during New York’s run in 1999), but the 1994 series where the Knicks blew a 3–2 lead and fell 90–84 in Game 7, has to have stuck with him.

7. George Gervin

This is a tough ranking because Gervin played his first four seasons in the ABA, before spending the next 10 in the NBA. Still, he was one of the best players of his era, and unlike most of the guys on this list, he never even made the Finals. His closest approach happened during the 1978–79 season when the Spurs lost the Eastern Conference finals to the then-Washington Bullets in seven games. San Antonio lost to the Lakers in the conference finals in 1982 and ‘83 as well.

Gervin was a nine-time All-Star and was named first team All-NBA five times and second team twice. He led the league in scoring four times and is one of only five players to do that. The others are Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Durant and Allen Iverson. Prior to that, he was a three-time ABA All-Star. He was on the NBA’s 50th and 75th anniversary teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

During his 10-year stint in the NBA, Gervin averaged 26.2 points per game, which ranks 11th all-time. He was a remarkable player who somehow never got a chance in an NBA Finals.

6. Chris Paul

Chris Paul officially called it a career after an unceremonious exit from the Clippers midway through the season. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Paul retired in 2026 as one of the best point guards to ever hit an NBA court. He only reached the NBA Finals one time, and it came near the end of his 21-year career. In 2021, he helped lead the Suns to the Finals, where they lost to the Bucks in six games after winning the first two games of the series. He was excellent in that series, as he averaged 21.8 points and 8.2 assists per game.

In his lengthy career, Paul played for seven different franchises and was a perennial All-Star. He was selected to the game 12 times, and was named first team All-NBA four times, and second team five times. He was a seven-time All-Defensive first team pick as well. Paul led the NBA in assists five times and steals six times. He had a successful international career as well, as he earned a gold medal as part of the Redeem Team at the 2008 Olympics, and doubled up with another gold in 2012.

Paul finished his career second on the NBA’s all-time assists (12,552) and steals (2,728) lists. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game for his career. A future Hall of Famer, he remains one of the best guards of his era and is among the best point guards of all time.

5. Allen Iverson



Iverson was one of the best scorers of his era, but fell short in his only shot at a title. During the 2000–01 season, A.I. was named MVP and led the 76ers to the NBA Finals against the Lakers, who were seeking their second title in a row, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. Iverson scored 48 points in Game 1, as Philadelphia won 107–101 in overtime. After that, the Sixers were overwhelmed by the buzzsaw that was Phil Jackson’s squad. L.A. won the next four games to take the title. Iverson played 14 seasons, but that was his only Finals appearance.

During his career, Iverson was an All-Star 11 times and was first team All-NBA on three occasions. He was a four-time scoring champion and led the league in steals three times. He was a member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

A prolific scorer, Iverson topped 30.0 points per game in a season five times. He ranks ninth in NBA history in points per game (26.7), and is also sixth in steals per game (2.2). Iverson was one of the best guards of his era, and it’s a shame he didn’t get more chances to take hom a title.

4. John Stockton

John Stockton is the NBA’s all-time assists and steals king, but finished his career without a title. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Stockton spent his entire 19-year career with the Jazz and remained one of the league’s best point guards almost the entire time. He reached the NBA Finals twice, in 1997 and ‘98. Both times, Michael Jordan and the Bulls bested his Utah squad in six games.

A 10-time All-Star, Stockton was also named first-team All-NBA twice and was on the second or third teams nine times. He led the league in assists nine times and steals twice. He was a member of the Dream Team in 1992 and earned a second gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. He was also a member of the NBA’s 50th and 75th anniversary teams.

Stockton was the first NBA player to top 10,000 and 15,000 assists and holds the all-time record with 15,806, far beyond Chris Paul in second place with 12,552. He is also the NBA’s all-time leader in steals (3,265), again, far beyond Paul’s 2,728. Stockton’s 10.5 assists per game rank second all-time behind Magic Johnson’s 11.2. He clearly ranks among the best point guards of all time and belongs on this list.

3. Elgin Baylor

Baylor is the NBA’s ultimate hard-luck loser. In 1958, the Minneapolis Lakers selected him with the first pick in the draft, and he played exclusively for the franchise over his 14-year career. In that time, the team reached the NBA Finals on eight separate occasions and came up short every time. To make matters worse, the Lakers lost in seven games four times. Baylor ruptured his Achilles tendon two games into the 1970–71 season, then retired nine games into the 1971–72 campaign due to injuries. The Lakers went on to win the NBA title in 1972 without him. That had to be torture for a player of Baylor’s caliber.

A forward out of Seattle University, Baylor was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player in 1958, even though his squad lost in the championship game to Kentucky. It was a sign of things to come. During his time in the NBA, Baylor was an 11-time All-Star and was named first team All-NBA 10 times. The Hall of Famer was named to the NBA’s 35th, 50th and 75th anniversary teams.

Baylor’s career he averaged 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He’s fifth all-time in points per game and ninth in rebounds per game (13.5).

2. Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is one of many 1990s NBA superstars who never won a title, in large part due to Michael Jordan’s dominance. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Barkley has an argument to be the top name on this list, but like his career pursuing titles, he’s going to fall just short. Sir Charles spent 16 years as one of the NBA’s most entertaining players both on and off the court. In all that time, he only reached the Finals once, during his MVP campaign in 1992–93. Like a few guys on this list, Michael Jordan and the Bulls prevented his coronation. The ‘92–93 season was Barkley’s first as a member of the Suns, and he guided the team to the Finals, where they fell in six games as Chicago won its third title in a row.

During his 16-year career, Barkley played for the 76ers, Suns and Rockets and was an impact player at all three stops. A rebounding machine, he won the MVP in 1993, was an 11-time All-Star and first-team All-NBA on five occasions. He was arguably the best player on the Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics, and won another gold medal at the 1996 Games. He was a member of the NBA’s 50th and 75th anniversary teams as well.

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Barkley finished his career averaging 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 54.1% from the floor. He finished with double-digit rebound averages in each of his final 15 seasons after averaging 8.6 per game as a rookie.

1. Karl Malone

While the competition at the top is fierce, it’s hard to argue against Malone as the best player to never win a title. The long-time Jazz star played 19 seasons in the NBA and reached the Finals three times, falling short each time. In 1997 and ‘98, Michael Jordan and the Bulls prevented him from winning a championship, in six games each time. In 2004, Malone joined the Lakers, but after a 19–3 start, he suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss 39 games. He returned by the end of the season, but wasn’t the same. L.A. fell to the Pistons in five games during the NBA Finals.

During his long career, Malone won two MVPs (1997, ‘98) and was a 14-time All-Star. He was named first team All-NBA 11 times and first team all-defense on three occasions. Malone was a member of the Dream Team at the 1992 Olympics and won another gold medal four years later in Atlanta.

Malone is currently third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (36,928), third in minutes played (54,852), seventh in rebounds (11,406) and 12th in steals (2,085). He is widely regarded as the best power forward of all time and the best NBA player to never win a championship.

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