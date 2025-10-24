New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Edna Karr as they travel to take on Easton, and Jesuit vs No. 2 John Curtis Christian.
New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 47 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Hammond vs Covington, starts at 8:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by John Curtis Christian vs Jesuit at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:
Abramson vs. Fredrick Douglass
Archbishop Rummel vs. Holy Cross
Archbishop Shaw vs. Kenner Discovery
Assumption vs. Vandebilt Catholic
Bay High vs. Forrest County Agricultural
Belle Chasse vs. St. Charles Catholic
Benjamin Franklin vs. The Willow School
Bogalusa vs. Springfield
Bourgeois vs. Terrebonne
Central Catholic vs. Riverside Academy
Chalmette vs. Fontainebleau
Cohen vs. Archbishop Hannan
Covenant Christian Academy vs. Jeanerette
Covington vs. Hammond
Crescent City Christian vs. Varnado
De La Salle vs. Washington
Destrehan vs. Central Lafourche
Donaldsonville vs. St. James
East St. John vs. Hahnville
Easton vs. Edna Karr
Eleanor McMain vs. Thibodaux
Franklinton vs. Pearl River
Franklin vs. Houma Christian
Gautier vs. Hancock
Hancock vs. Gautier
Holy Cross vs. Archbishop Rummel
Independence vs. Pope John Paul II
Jesuit vs. John Curtis Christian
Jewel Sumner vs. Pine
Kentwood vs. Southern Lab
Lakeshore vs. Loranger
Long Beach vs. Picayune
Lumberton vs. Stringer
Lutcher vs. A.J. Ellender
Mandeville vs. Ponchatoula
Carver Collegiate Academy vs. McDonogh 35
Morgan City vs. South Lafourche
Newman vs. Reed
Northshore vs. St. Paul's
Pascagoula vs. Pearl River Central
Pass Christian vs. West Marion
Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy vs. Thomas Jefferson
Poplarville vs. Lawrence County
Presbyterian Christian vs. Saint Stanislaus
Riverdale vs. West Jefferson
Saint Stanislaus vs. Presbyterian Christian
Salmen vs. Slidell
South Plaquemines vs. Metairie Park Country Day
South Terrebonne vs. E.D. White
St. Martin's Episcopal vs. West St. John
View full New Orleans metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.