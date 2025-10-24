High School

New Orleans Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get New Orleans metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, October 24

CJ Vafiadis

Alexandria takes on Edna Karr in the LHSAA Div I State Football Championship game
Alexandria takes on Edna Karr in the LHSAA Div I State Football Championship game

There are 55 games scheduled across the New Orleans metro area this weekend, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include  No. 1 Edna Karr as they travel to take on Easton, and Jesuit vs  No. 2 John Curtis Christian.

New Orleans High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 47 New Orleans high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Hammond vs Covington, starts at 8:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by John Curtis Christian vs Jesuit at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our New Orleans Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday New Orleans metro games:

Abramson vs. Fredrick Douglass

Archbishop Shaw vs. Kenner Discovery

Assumption vs. Vandebilt Catholic

Bay High vs. Forrest County Agricultural

Belle Chasse vs. St. Charles Catholic

Benjamin Franklin vs. The Willow School

Bogalusa vs. Springfield

Bourgeois vs. Terrebonne

Central Catholic vs. Riverside Academy

Chalmette vs. Fontainebleau

Cohen vs. Archbishop Hannan

Covenant Christian Academy vs. Jeanerette

Covington vs. Hammond

Crescent City Christian vs. Varnado

De La Salle vs. Washington

Destrehan vs. Central Lafourche

Donaldsonville vs. St. James

East St. John vs. Hahnville

Easton vs. Edna Karr

Eleanor McMain vs. Thibodaux

Franklinton vs. Pearl River

Franklin vs. Houma Christian

Hancock vs. Gautier

Independence vs. Pope John Paul II

Jesuit vs. John Curtis Christian

Jewel Sumner vs. Pine

Kentwood vs. Southern Lab

Lakeshore vs. Loranger

Long Beach vs. Picayune

Lumberton vs. Stringer

Lutcher vs. A.J. Ellender

Mandeville vs. Ponchatoula

Carver Collegiate Academy vs. McDonogh 35

Morgan City vs. South Lafourche

Newman vs. Reed

Northshore vs. St. Paul's

Pascagoula vs. Pearl River Central

Pass Christian vs. West Marion

Patrick Taylor Science & Tech Academy vs. Thomas Jefferson

Poplarville vs. Lawrence County

Riverdale vs. West Jefferson

Salmen vs. Slidell

South Plaquemines vs. Metairie Park Country Day

South Terrebonne vs. E.D. White

St. Martin's Episcopal vs. West St. John

View full New Orleans metro scoreboard

Published
CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

