Top 25 Louisiana Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/15/2025)
As things currently stand, it's the Walker Wildcats and everybody else in the Top 25 Louisiana Girls High School Basketball Rankings. Walker made a bold announcement by pounding J.S. Clark, which was ranked No. 17 last week, by more than 40 points.
Denham Springs, one of a few teams to play Walker to a close game, will host the Wildcats in a District 5-5A game on Jan. 24. Keep reading to find out who moved up and down (and in & out) this week.
1. Walker (24-0)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats defeated Huntington, Glen Oaks and J.S. Clark. Senior forward Arionna Patterson poured in 24 points in the 59-18 win over defending Division V select champion J.S. Clark. Patterson added a career-high 11 steals and five assists. Logan Cookmeyer chipped in 17 points, three rebounds and three assists.
2. Parkway (14-2)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Panthers defeated J.S. Clark, 55-35. Dakota Howard and Savannah Wilson scored 11 points apiece, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Parkway has won five of its last six.
3. Lafayette Christian (15-5)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
The Knights extended their winning streak to 10 games with wins over Southern Lab, Ponchatoula and Lafayette Renaissance. Kaliyah Samuels scored 20 points in the first quarter of the 68-7 rout of Lafayette Renaissance in the district opener. LCA led 34-4 entering the second quarter, according to Shannon Belt of The Daily Advertiser.
4. Huntington (9-4)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Raiders lost at Walker (51-48) and defeated Wossman in overtime, 69-58. Carley Hamilton posted 33 points and Kyndal Graham chipped in 21 vs. Wossman as the Raiders stretched their home winning streak to 14 games. Head coach Brian Shyne was reinstated by the LHSAA after it reduced a 45-day suspension.
5. Wossman (18-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Wildcats defeated Carroll and lost to Huntington. Wossman, which has dropped two of its last five games after winning 14 straight, kicks off district play on Jan. 17 at home vs. Tioga (15-6).
6. Zachary (15-3)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos defeated Phoenix, Destrehan and John Curtis Christian Ava Raymond totaled 33 points and 12 rebounds in the 76-61 win at John Curtis. Tiarra McPipe contributed 25 points and 13 boards. Zachary handled Destrehan, which has a win over John Curtis, by a 75-45 margin. The Broncos face Oak Hill on Jan. 16.
7. John Curtis (11-3)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Patriots lost to Zachary, 76-61. The defending state champs have lost two of their last three games. Curtis begins Catholic League play on Jan. 16 vs. Warren Easton (10-13). Other league foes include Dominican (18-2, No. 2 in D1), Edna Karr (19-3, No. 4) Archbishop Chapelle (15-3, No. 8) and Mount Carmel (12-4, No. 10).
8. University Lab (15-1)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Cubs beat Lafayette High and lost in overtime at Woodlawn-BR (60-51). U-HIgh trailed Lafayette, 11-0, but rallied to win, 49-42. Kennedy Aldridge and Ryli Martin scored 12 points apiece in the loss to Woodlawn. The Cubs, who trailed by 11 after one quarter, went up by two points in the fourth quarter on a Taylor Lee put-back, according to Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
9. Southern Lab (13-4)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV select)
The Kittens lost to Lafayette Christian, 48-43, and defeated Edna Karr, 42-28. Shaila Forman scored 18 points in the win over Karr. Kori Wesley and Jamya Cain combined for 13 points.
10. Natchitoches-Central (18-1)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Chiefs defeated Denham Springs, 52-46. Akeelah Wade had 20 points. Anna Newton and Jayla Llorence added 11 points each. The Chiefs host Haughton (20-1) in the District 1-5A opener on Jan. 17. The league promises to be challenging with Parkway, Airline (14-2), Benton (17-7), Captain Shreve (17-4) and Huntington.
11. Barbe (18-2)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers defeated St. Thomas More, 37-21. 6-foot-0 junior Danyele Wallace posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a previous win over Sulphur. Jordyn Blanchard led the way with 14 points. Mia Colston added 12.
12. Fairview (26-4)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B)
The Panthers defeated Lake Charles College Prep and Hicks. Fairview begins district play at Pitkin (14-12) and sophomore Charley Lentz, already a career 1,000-point scorer, on Jan. 21.
13. Haughton (20-1)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers defeated Florien, 62-26. Skylar Branch scored 22 points, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times.
14. Vandebilt Catholic (8-6)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 4 (Division II select)
The Terriers defeated another Houma-area program, H.L. Bourgeois, by a score of 48-38. The win snapped H.L. Bourgeois' 10-game winning streak. Vandebilt Catholic hosts South Terrebonne (10-6) in the District 8-4A opener on Jan. 24.
15. Simpson (29-2)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 1 (Class C)
The Broncos lost to Leesville (75-70) with wins over Division III select No. 3 Rosepine (55-47) and Holy Savior Menard (56-17).
16. Woodlawn-BR (14-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select)
The Panthers return to the top 25 after wins over Destrehan and University Lab provided a nice bounce-back after losing three of four games. Amijah Price scored 22 points in the overtime win over U-High, according to Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
17. Bell City (16-3)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 3 (Class B)
The Bruins took wins over Glenmora (56-30) and Westminster Christian (88-48).
18. Parkview Baptist (13-3)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Eagles defeated St. Amant and Dutchtown.
19. Edna Karr (19-4)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Cougars defeated Northshore and Amite and lost to Southern Lab. Karr trailed at the end of one quarter to Northshore in a fast-paced game, 28-20, before rallying to win, 71-65. Cass Antoine scored 28 points and Noliance Eugene added 10.
20. Alexandria (17-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I select)
The Trojans defeated Oak Hill, 61-56. Their only losses are to Walker, Simpson and to Southwood in the second game of the season. Alexandria closed the win over Oak Hill on a 16-7 run, according to LaMar Gafford of Cenla Preps.
21. Oak Hill (21-8)
Previous rank: 21
Power rating: No. 2 (Class B).
The Rams defeated Grant Parish and lost to Alexandria. Jodie Jowers tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the 64-33 win over Grant.
22. Neville (13-3)
Previous rank: 23
Power rating: No.10 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers took down Madison Prep in overtime (63-62) and defeated Northwood-Shreveport. Neville takes on Alexandria (17-3) in the District 2-5A opener on Jan 17.
23. Slidell (16-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers have won four straight games after losing five of six. Freshman Madyson Parker totaled 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in a recent win over Edna Karr.
24. Doyle (15-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 4 (Division III nonselect)
The Tigers are red-hot, having won seven straight games including victories over French Settlement (twice), Madison Prep and St. Scholastica.
25. Northshore (15-4)
Previous rank: 24
Power rating: No. 13 (Division I nonselect)
The Panthers lost to Edna Karr with wins vs. Sacred Heart-New Orleans and Fontainebleau. Northshore hosts Slidell on Jan. 17 in a district contest.
Dropped out: No. 16 Destrehan (14-8), No. 17 J.S. Clark (15-8), No. 20 E.D. White (15-2), No. 25 Denham Springs (15-7)