Walker vs. Zachary: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) girls basketball Division I nonselect semifinal
Does it seem like the matchups at the Louisiana high school girls basketball state tournament keep getting better as the week progresses?
The anticipation has been building for the last semifinal game, No. 2 Walker (32-2) vs. No. 3 Zachary (24-4). There should be a huge crowd at the University Center in Hammond with both schools located in the Baton Rouge area. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Pregame
Walker went undefeated last season until losing a semifinal heartbreaker in overtime to Parkway on a half-court 3-pointer as time expired. The Wildcats feature UL Ragin' Cajuns' signee Arionna Patterson (20 points per game), junior guard Logan Cookmeyer (12 ppg) and sophomore forward Kadyn Green (10 ppg), along with senior point guard LaShante Clay (4 ppg, 8 assists).
Zachary' roster has it all: size, speed and strength. The Broncos, who took down No. 14 Hahnville (66-45) and No. 6 Natchitoches-Central (59-45), are led in scoring by junior Ava Raymond (19 ppg) and senior Tiarra McPipe (12 ppg). The duo combines for 17 rebounds per game. McPipe was the district defensive MVP.
Walker reached Hammond with wins over No. 15 Mandeville (60-36) and No. 10 Sulphur (47-30). The Wildcats lost in the semifinals each of the past two years and last won a state title in 1977.
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App