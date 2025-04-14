High School

2025 Maine high school football schedules released: Thornton Academy, Portland face off in Week 8

We roll out all 79 teams schedules for the 2025 season from the Pine Tree State

Andy Villamarzo

Reigning Maine high school football Class A state champion Thornton Academy will face Portland in a state title rematch on October 19.
Reigning Maine high school football Class A state champion Thornton Academy will face Portland in a state title rematch on October 19. / Photo credit: Thornton Academy | Thornton_FB on X

The Maine high school football season is a ways away, but doesn't hurt for us to want to see what the fall schedule will look like, right?

Well, all of that information for the 2025 season is right here as the official schedules have been released for every team out of the Pine Tree State.

All 79 teams regular season schedules, from 11-man to 8-man, can be found right here and we start with the Class A Northern Region and work our way down.

Official dates have not been announced for each game, but Week 1 of the season begins Sep. 4-6 and ends on the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

CLASS A NORTHERN REGION

Bangor

vs. Deering

at Thornton Academy

vs. Lawrence

at Portland

at Lewiston

vs. Windham

vs. Winnacunnet (New Hampshire)

at Edward Little

at Oxford Hills

Deering

at Bangor

vs. Edward Little

vs. Portland

at Lawrence

vs. Cheverus

at South Portland

vs. Oxford Hills

vs. Lewiston

at Windham

Edward Little

vs. Mt. Blue

at Deering

vs. Oxford Hills

vs. Westbrook

at Sanford

at Brunswick

vs. Windham

vs. Bangor

at Lewiston

Lewiston

vs. Massabesic

at Gorham

vs. Scarborough

at Windham

vs. Bangor

at Oxford Hills

vs. Portland

at Deering

vs. Edward Little

Oxford Hills

at Portland

vs. Massabesic

at Edward Little

vs. Cony

vs. Bonny Eagle

vs. Lewiston

at Deering

at Windham

vs. Bangor

Portland

at Windham

at Deering

vs. Bangor

vs. Thornton Academy

vs. Bonny Eagle

at Lewiston

at Exeter (New Hampshire)

vs. South Portland

Windham

at Noble

vs. Portland

at Bonny Eagle

vs. Lewiston

vs. South Portland

at Bangor

at Edward Little

vs. Oxford Hills

vs. Deering

CLASS A SOUTHERN REGION

Bonny Eagle

at South Portland

at Sanford

vs. Windham

vs. Noble

at Oxford Hills

at Portland

vs. Massabesic

vs. Thornton Academy

at Scarborough

Massabesic

at Lewiston

at Oxford Hills

at Kennebunk

vs. Scarborough

vs. Thornton Academy

at Bonny Eagle

vs. South Portland

at Sanford

Noble

vs. Windham

vs. South Portland

at Massabesic

at Bonny Eagle

vs. Marshwood

at Sanford

vs. Keene

vs. Scarborough

vs. Thornton Academy

Sanford

at Biddeford

vs. Bonny Eagle

at South Portland

at Scarborough

vs. Edward Little

vs. Noble

at Thornton Academy

vs. Marshwood

vs. Massabesic

Scarborough

vs. Scarborough

at Kennebunk

at Lewiston

vs. Sanford

at Massabesic

vs. Gorham

at South Portland

at Noble

vs. Bonny Eagle

South Portland

vs. Bonny Eagle

at Noble

vs. Sanford

at Thornton Academy

at Windham

vs. Deering

vs. Scarborough

at Massabesic

at Portland

Thornton Academy

at Scarborough

vs. Bangor

at Bedford

vs. South Portland

at Portland

at Massabesic

vs. Sanford

at Bonny Eagle

vs. Noble

CLASS B NORTHERN REGION

Brunswick

vs. Lawrence

at Morse

vs. Mt. Blue

at Messalonskee

vs. Edward Little

vs. Skowhegan

at Fryeburg Academy

Cony

at Messalonskee

vs. Brunswick

at Mt. Blue

at Oxford Hills

vs. Fryeburg Academy

at Skowhegan

vs. Lawrence

vs. Gardiner

Fryeburg Academy

at Skowhegan

at Mt. Blue

vs. Laconia (New Hampshire)

vs. Messalonskee

at Cony

vs. Lawrence

at Falmouth

vs. Brunswick

Lawrence

at Brunswick

vs. Skowhegan

at Bangor

vs. Deering

vs. Mt. Blue

at Fryeburg Academy

at Cony

vs. Messalonskee

Messalonskee

vs. Cony

at Cheverus

vs. Skowhegan

at Fryeburg Academy

vs. Brunswick

at Mt. Blue

vs. Leavitt

at Lawrence

Mt. Blue

at Edward Little

vs. Fryeburg Academy

vs. Cony

at Brunswick

at Lawrence

vs. Messalonskee

vs. Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D

at Skowhegan

Skowhegan

vs. Fryeburg Academy

at Lawrence

at Messalonskee

vs. Biddeford

at Hermon

vs. Cony

at Brunswick

vs. Mt. Blue

CLASS B SOUTHERN REGION

Biddeford

vs. Sanford

vs. Marshwood

at Westbrook

at Skowhegan

vs. Falmouth

Cheverus

at Gorham

vs. Messalonskee

vs. Kennebunk

at Marshwood

at Deering

vs. Biddeford

vs. Westbrook

at Falmouth

Falmouth

at Kennebunk

vs. Westbrook

at Greely

vs. Gorham

at Biddeford

at Marshwood

vs. Fryeburg Academy

vs. Cheverus

Gorham

vs. Cheverus

vs. Lewiston

at Marshwood

at Falmouth

vs. Kennebunk

at Scarborough

vs. Biddeford

at Westbrook

Kennebunk

vs. Falmouth

vs. Scarborough

at Cheverus

vs. Messabesic

at Gorham

at Westbrook

vs. Marshwood

at Biddeford

Marshwood

vs. Westbrook

at Biddeford

vs. Gorham

vs. Cheverus

at Noble

vs. Falmouth

at Kennebunk

at Sanford

Westbrook

at Marshwood

at Falmouth

vs. Biddeford

at Edward Little

vs. Poland

vs. Kennebunk

at Cheverus

vs. Gorham

CLASS C

Brewer

at Belfast

at Hampden Academy

vs. Nokomis

vs. Gardiner

at York

vs. Hermon

vs. Old Town

at Foxcroft Academy

Foxcroft Academy

vs. Hermon

at Oceanside

vs. Old Town

at York

vs. Greely

at Hampden academy

at Gardiner

vs. Brewer

Gardiner

vs. Oceanside

at Old Town

vs. Wells

at Brewer

at Leavitt

vs. Foxcroft Academy

at Cony

Greely

at York

vs. Leavitt

vs. Falmouth

at Nokomis

at Foxcroft Academy

vs. Wells

vs. Hampden Academy

at Oceanside

Hampden Academy

at Leavitt

vs. Brewer

vs. Medomak Valley

at Hermon

at Old Town

vs. Foxcroft Academy

at Greely

vs. John Bapst

Hermon

at Foxcroft Academy

vs. Wells

at Oceanside

vs. Hampden Academy

vs. Skowhegan

at Brewer

vs. Nokomis

at Leavitt

Leavitt

vs. Hampden Academy

at Greely

vs. York

at Medomak Valley

at Wells

vs. Gardiner

at Messalonskee

vs. Hermon

Medomak Valley

vs. Old Town

at Freeport

at Hampden Academy

vs. Leavitt

at Gardiner

vs. York

vs. Oceanside

at Nokomis

Nokomis

at Wells

vs. York

at Brewer

vs. Greely

at Oceanside

vs. Old Town

at Hermon

vs. Medomak Valley

Oceanside

at Gardiner

vs. Foxcroft Academy

vs. Hermon

at Wells

vs. Nokomis

at Oak Hill

at Medomak Valley

vs. Greely

Old Town

at Medomak Valley

vs. Gardiner

at Foxcroft Academy

vs. Maine Central Institute

vs. Hampden Academy

at Nokomis

at Brewer

vs. Wells

Wells

vs. Nokomis

at Hermon

at Gardiner

vs. Oceanside

vs. Leavitt

at Greely

vs. York

at Old Town

York

vs. Greely

at Nokomis

at Leavitt

vs. Foxcroft Academy

vs. Brewer

at Medomak Valley

at Wells

vs. Monadnock (New Hampshire)

CLASS D NORTHERN REGION

Belfast

vs. Brewer

at Winslow

at Maranacook

vs. Mattanawcook Academy

at Maine Central Institute

vs. John Bapst

at Morse

vs. Madison

John Bapst

at Madison

vs. Maine Central Institute

at Mattanawcook Academy

vs. Winslow

vs. Maranacook

at Belfast

vs. Oak Hill

at Hampden Academy

Madison

vs. John Bapst

at Lake Region

vs. Libson

at Maine Central Institute

at Maranacook

vs. Dirigo

at Mattanawcook Academy

vs. Winslow

at Belfast

Maine Central Institute

vs. Mattanawcook Academy

at John Bapst

vs. Madison

at Old Town

vs. Belfast

at Winslow

at Maranacook

vs. Poland

Maranacock

vs. Winslow

at Mattanacook Academy

vs. Belfast

vs. Madison

at John Bapst

at Freeport

vs. Maine Central Institute

at Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D

Mattanawcook Academy

at Maine Central Institute

vs. Maranacook

vs. John Bapst

at Belfast

vs. Winslow

vs. Madison

at Libson

at Mountain Valley

Winslow

at Maranacook

vs. Belfast

vs. Freeport

at John Bapst

at Mattanawcook Academy

vs. Maine Central Institute

at Madison

vs. Morse

CLASS D SOUTHERN REGION

Dirigo

at Libson

at Poland

vs. Oak Hill

vs. Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D

at Madison

vs. Morse

vs. Mountain Valley

at Freeport

Freeport

at Mountain Valley

vs. Medomak Valley

at Winslow

at Oak Hill

vs. Libson

vs. Maranacook

at Poland

vs. Dirigo

Lisbon

vs. Dirigo

at Madison

vs. Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D

at Poland

at Freeport

vs. Mountain Valley

vs. Mattanawcook Academy

at Oak Hill

Morse

vs. Poland

at Oak Hill

vs. Brunswick

vs. Mountain Valley

at Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D

at Dirigo

vs. Belfast

at Winslow

Mountain Valley

vs. Freeport

at Winslow/Monmouth/H-D

vs. Poland

at Morse

vs. Oak Hill

at Libson

at Dirigo

vs. Mattanawcook Academy

Oak Hill

at Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D

vs. Morse

at Dirigo

vs. Freeport

at Mountain Valley

vs. Oceanside

at John Bapst

vs. Lisbon

Poland

at Morse

vs. Dirigo

at Mountain Valley

vs. Lisbon

at Westbrook

vs. Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D

vs. Freeport

at Maine Central Institute

Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D

vs. Oak Hill

vs. Mountain Valley

at Lisbon

at Dirigo

vs. Morse

at Poland

at Mt. Blue

vs. Maranacook

8-MAN LARGE NORTHERN REGION

Camden Hills

at Waterville

vs. Mt. Ararat

vs. Ellsworth

vs. Houlton

vs. Cape Elizabeth

at Gray-New Gloucester

at Mount Desert Island

at Lake Region

Ellworth

at Lake Region

vs. Houlton

at Camden Hills

vs. Waterville

vs. Mount Desert Island

vs. Stearns

BYE

at Mt. Ararat

Houlton

vs. Mount Desert Island

at Ellsworth

at Orono

at Camden Hills

vs. Waterville

vs. Washington Academy

at Dexter

BYE

Mount Desert Island

at Houlton

vs. Lake Region

at Waterville

vs. Mt. Ararat

at Ellsworth

vs. Orono

vs. Camden Hills

at Yarmouth

Waterville

vs. Camden Hills

at Spruce Mountain

vs. Mount Desert Island

at Ellsworth

at Houlton

at Mt. Ararat

vs. Yarmouth

vs. Gray-New Gloucester

8-MAN LARGE SOUTHERN REGION

Cape Elizabeth

vs. Gray-New Gloucester

at Yarmouth

at Lake Region

vs. Sacopee Valley

at Camden Hills

vs. Spruce Mountain

vs. Mt. Ararat

at Old Orchard Beach

Gray-New Gloucester

at Cape Elizabeth

vs. Sacopee Valley

at Mt. Ararat

vs. Spruce Mountain

at Yarmouth

vs. Camden Hills

vs. Lake Region

at Waterville

Lake Region

vs. Ellsworth

at Mount Desert Island

vs. Cape Elizabeth

at Yarmouth

vs. Mt. Ararat

at Old Orchard Beach

at Gray-New Gloucester

vs. Camden Hills

Mt. Ararat

vs. Yarmouth

at Camden Hills

vs. Gray-New Gloucester

at Mount Desert Island

at Lake Region

vs. Waterville

at Cape Elizabeth

vs. Ellsworth

Spruce Mountain

at Bucksport

vs. Waterville

vs. Yarmouth

at Gray-New Gloucester

BYE

at Cape Elizabeth

vs. Stearns

at Dexter

Yarmouth

at Mt. Ararat

vs. Cape Elizabeth

at Spruce Mountain

vs. Lake Region

vs. Gray-New Gloucester

at Traip Academy

at Waterville

vs. Mount Desert Island

8-MAN SMALL NORTHERN REGION

Bucksport

vs. Spruce Mountain

vs. Washington Academy

at Traip Academy

at Stearns

vs. Valley

vs. Dexter

at Telstar

at Orono

Dexter

at Washington Academy

vs. Valley

at Mount View

vs. Orono

at Stearns

at Bucksport

vs. Houlton

vs. Spruce Mountain

Orono

at Old Orchard Beach

vs. Stearns

vs. Houlton

at Dexter

vs. Traip Academy

at Mount Desert Island

at Washington Academy

vs. Bucksport

Stearns

vs. Valley

at Orono

vs. Old Orchard Beach

vs. Bucksport

vs. Dexter

at Ellsworth

at Spruce Mountain

at Sacopee Valley

Valley

at Stearns

at Dexter

vs. Telstar

BYE

at Bucksport

at Mount View

vs. Boothbay

vs. Washington Academy

Washington Academy

vs. Dexter

at Bucksport

BYE

vs. Mount View

at Boothbay

at Houlton

vs. Orono

at Valley

8-MAN SMALL SOUTHERN REGION

Boothbay

at Telstar

vs. Old Orchard Beach

at Sacopee Valley

vs. Traip Academy

vs. Washington Academy

BYE

at Valley

vs. Mount View

Mount View

BYE

vs. Traip Academy

vs. Dexter

at Washington Academy

at Telstar

vs. Valley

vs. Sacopee Valley

at Boothbay

Old Orchard Beach

vs. Orono

at Boothbay

at Stearns

vs. Telstar

at Sacopee Valley

vs. Lake Region

at Traip Academy

vs. Cape Elizabeth

Sacopee Valley

at Traip Academy

at Gray-New Gloucester

vs. Boothbay

at Cape Elizabeth

vs. Old Orchard Beach

vs. Telstar

at Mount View

vs. Stearns

Telstar

vs. Boothbay

BYE

at Valley

at Old Orchard Beach

vs. Mount View

at Sacopee Valley

vs. Bucksport

vs. Traip Academy

Traip Academy

vs. Sacopee Valley

at Mount View

vs. Bucksport

at Boothbay

at Orono

vs. Yarmouth

vs. Old Orachard Beach

at Telstar

Information courtesy of mainehighschoolfootball.com

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

