2025 Maine high school football schedules released: Thornton Academy, Portland face off in Week 8
The Maine high school football season is a ways away, but doesn't hurt for us to want to see what the fall schedule will look like, right?
Well, all of that information for the 2025 season is right here as the official schedules have been released for every team out of the Pine Tree State.
All 79 teams regular season schedules, from 11-man to 8-man, can be found right here and we start with the Class A Northern Region and work our way down.
Official dates have not been announced for each game, but Week 1 of the season begins Sep. 4-6 and ends on the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 1.
CLASS A NORTHERN REGION
Bangor
vs. Deering
at Thornton Academy
vs. Lawrence
at Portland
at Lewiston
vs. Windham
vs. Winnacunnet (New Hampshire)
at Edward Little
at Oxford Hills
Deering
at Bangor
vs. Edward Little
vs. Portland
at Lawrence
vs. Cheverus
at South Portland
vs. Oxford Hills
vs. Lewiston
at Windham
Edward Little
vs. Mt. Blue
at Deering
vs. Oxford Hills
vs. Westbrook
at Sanford
at Brunswick
vs. Windham
vs. Bangor
at Lewiston
Lewiston
vs. Massabesic
at Gorham
vs. Scarborough
at Windham
vs. Bangor
at Oxford Hills
vs. Portland
at Deering
vs. Edward Little
Oxford Hills
at Portland
vs. Massabesic
at Edward Little
vs. Cony
vs. Bonny Eagle
vs. Lewiston
at Deering
at Windham
vs. Bangor
Portland
at Windham
at Deering
vs. Bangor
vs. Thornton Academy
vs. Bonny Eagle
at Lewiston
at Exeter (New Hampshire)
vs. South Portland
Windham
at Noble
vs. Portland
at Bonny Eagle
vs. Lewiston
vs. South Portland
at Bangor
at Edward Little
vs. Oxford Hills
vs. Deering
CLASS A SOUTHERN REGION
Bonny Eagle
at South Portland
at Sanford
vs. Windham
vs. Noble
at Oxford Hills
at Portland
vs. Massabesic
vs. Thornton Academy
at Scarborough
Massabesic
at Lewiston
at Oxford Hills
at Kennebunk
vs. Scarborough
vs. Thornton Academy
at Bonny Eagle
vs. South Portland
at Sanford
Noble
vs. Windham
vs. South Portland
at Massabesic
at Bonny Eagle
vs. Marshwood
at Sanford
vs. Keene
vs. Scarborough
vs. Thornton Academy
Sanford
at Biddeford
vs. Bonny Eagle
at South Portland
at Scarborough
vs. Edward Little
vs. Noble
at Thornton Academy
vs. Marshwood
vs. Massabesic
Scarborough
BYE
at Kennebunk
at Lewiston
vs. Sanford
at Massabesic
vs. Gorham
at South Portland
at Noble
vs. Bonny Eagle
South Portland
vs. Bonny Eagle
at Noble
vs. Sanford
at Thornton Academy
at Windham
vs. Deering
vs. Scarborough
at Massabesic
at Portland
Thornton Academy
at Scarborough
vs. Bangor
at Bedford
vs. South Portland
at Portland
at Massabesic
vs. Sanford
at Bonny Eagle
vs. Noble
CLASS B NORTHERN REGION
Brunswick
vs. Lawrence
at Morse
vs. Mt. Blue
at Messalonskee
vs. Edward Little
vs. Skowhegan
at Fryeburg Academy
Cony
at Messalonskee
vs. Brunswick
at Mt. Blue
at Oxford Hills
vs. Fryeburg Academy
at Skowhegan
vs. Lawrence
vs. Gardiner
Fryeburg Academy
at Skowhegan
at Mt. Blue
vs. Laconia (New Hampshire)
vs. Messalonskee
at Cony
vs. Lawrence
at Falmouth
vs. Brunswick
Lawrence
at Brunswick
vs. Skowhegan
at Bangor
vs. Deering
vs. Mt. Blue
at Fryeburg Academy
at Cony
vs. Messalonskee
Messalonskee
vs. Cony
at Cheverus
vs. Skowhegan
at Fryeburg Academy
vs. Brunswick
at Mt. Blue
vs. Leavitt
at Lawrence
Mt. Blue
at Edward Little
vs. Fryeburg Academy
vs. Cony
at Brunswick
at Lawrence
vs. Messalonskee
vs. Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D
at Skowhegan
Skowhegan
vs. Fryeburg Academy
at Lawrence
at Messalonskee
vs. Biddeford
at Hermon
vs. Cony
at Brunswick
vs. Mt. Blue
CLASS B SOUTHERN REGION
Biddeford
vs. Sanford
vs. Marshwood
at Westbrook
at Skowhegan
vs. Falmouth
Cheverus
at Gorham
vs. Messalonskee
vs. Kennebunk
at Marshwood
at Deering
vs. Biddeford
vs. Westbrook
at Falmouth
Falmouth
at Kennebunk
vs. Westbrook
at Greely
vs. Gorham
at Biddeford
at Marshwood
vs. Fryeburg Academy
vs. Cheverus
Gorham
vs. Cheverus
vs. Lewiston
at Marshwood
at Falmouth
vs. Kennebunk
at Scarborough
vs. Biddeford
at Westbrook
Kennebunk
vs. Falmouth
vs. Scarborough
at Cheverus
vs. Messabesic
at Gorham
at Westbrook
vs. Marshwood
at Biddeford
Marshwood
vs. Westbrook
at Biddeford
vs. Gorham
vs. Cheverus
at Noble
vs. Falmouth
at Kennebunk
at Sanford
Westbrook
at Marshwood
at Falmouth
vs. Biddeford
at Edward Little
vs. Poland
vs. Kennebunk
at Cheverus
vs. Gorham
CLASS C
Brewer
at Belfast
at Hampden Academy
vs. Nokomis
vs. Gardiner
at York
vs. Hermon
vs. Old Town
at Foxcroft Academy
Foxcroft Academy
vs. Hermon
at Oceanside
vs. Old Town
at York
vs. Greely
at Hampden academy
at Gardiner
vs. Brewer
Gardiner
vs. Oceanside
at Old Town
vs. Wells
at Brewer
at Leavitt
vs. Foxcroft Academy
at Cony
Greely
at York
vs. Leavitt
vs. Falmouth
at Nokomis
at Foxcroft Academy
vs. Wells
vs. Hampden Academy
at Oceanside
Hampden Academy
at Leavitt
vs. Brewer
vs. Medomak Valley
at Hermon
at Old Town
vs. Foxcroft Academy
at Greely
vs. John Bapst
Hermon
at Foxcroft Academy
vs. Wells
at Oceanside
vs. Hampden Academy
vs. Skowhegan
at Brewer
vs. Nokomis
at Leavitt
Leavitt
vs. Hampden Academy
at Greely
vs. York
at Medomak Valley
at Wells
vs. Gardiner
at Messalonskee
vs. Hermon
Medomak Valley
vs. Old Town
at Freeport
at Hampden Academy
vs. Leavitt
at Gardiner
vs. York
vs. Oceanside
at Nokomis
Nokomis
at Wells
vs. York
at Brewer
vs. Greely
at Oceanside
vs. Old Town
at Hermon
vs. Medomak Valley
Oceanside
at Gardiner
vs. Foxcroft Academy
vs. Hermon
at Wells
vs. Nokomis
at Oak Hill
at Medomak Valley
vs. Greely
Old Town
at Medomak Valley
vs. Gardiner
at Foxcroft Academy
vs. Maine Central Institute
vs. Hampden Academy
at Nokomis
at Brewer
vs. Wells
Wells
vs. Nokomis
at Hermon
at Gardiner
vs. Oceanside
vs. Leavitt
at Greely
vs. York
at Old Town
York
vs. Greely
at Nokomis
at Leavitt
vs. Foxcroft Academy
vs. Brewer
at Medomak Valley
at Wells
vs. Monadnock (New Hampshire)
CLASS D NORTHERN REGION
Belfast
vs. Brewer
at Winslow
at Maranacook
vs. Mattanawcook Academy
at Maine Central Institute
vs. John Bapst
at Morse
vs. Madison
John Bapst
at Madison
vs. Maine Central Institute
at Mattanawcook Academy
vs. Winslow
vs. Maranacook
at Belfast
vs. Oak Hill
at Hampden Academy
Madison
vs. John Bapst
at Lake Region
vs. Libson
at Maine Central Institute
at Maranacook
vs. Dirigo
at Mattanawcook Academy
vs. Winslow
at Belfast
Maine Central Institute
vs. Mattanawcook Academy
at John Bapst
vs. Madison
at Old Town
vs. Belfast
at Winslow
at Maranacook
vs. Poland
Maranacock
vs. Winslow
at Mattanacook Academy
vs. Belfast
vs. Madison
at John Bapst
at Freeport
vs. Maine Central Institute
at Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D
Mattanawcook Academy
at Maine Central Institute
vs. Maranacook
vs. John Bapst
at Belfast
vs. Winslow
vs. Madison
at Libson
at Mountain Valley
Winslow
at Maranacook
vs. Belfast
vs. Freeport
at John Bapst
at Mattanawcook Academy
vs. Maine Central Institute
at Madison
vs. Morse
CLASS D SOUTHERN REGION
Dirigo
at Libson
at Poland
vs. Oak Hill
vs. Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D
at Madison
vs. Morse
vs. Mountain Valley
at Freeport
Freeport
at Mountain Valley
vs. Medomak Valley
at Winslow
at Oak Hill
vs. Libson
vs. Maranacook
at Poland
vs. Dirigo
Lisbon
vs. Dirigo
at Madison
vs. Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D
at Poland
at Freeport
vs. Mountain Valley
vs. Mattanawcook Academy
at Oak Hill
Morse
vs. Poland
at Oak Hill
vs. Brunswick
vs. Mountain Valley
at Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D
at Dirigo
vs. Belfast
at Winslow
Mountain Valley
vs. Freeport
at Winslow/Monmouth/H-D
vs. Poland
at Morse
vs. Oak Hill
at Libson
at Dirigo
vs. Mattanawcook Academy
Oak Hill
at Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D
vs. Morse
at Dirigo
vs. Freeport
at Mountain Valley
vs. Oceanside
at John Bapst
vs. Lisbon
Poland
at Morse
vs. Dirigo
at Mountain Valley
vs. Lisbon
at Westbrook
vs. Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D
vs. Freeport
at Maine Central Institute
Winthrop/Monmouth/H-D
vs. Oak Hill
vs. Mountain Valley
at Lisbon
at Dirigo
vs. Morse
at Poland
at Mt. Blue
vs. Maranacook
8-MAN LARGE NORTHERN REGION
Camden Hills
at Waterville
vs. Mt. Ararat
vs. Ellsworth
vs. Houlton
vs. Cape Elizabeth
at Gray-New Gloucester
at Mount Desert Island
at Lake Region
Ellworth
at Lake Region
vs. Houlton
at Camden Hills
vs. Waterville
vs. Mount Desert Island
vs. Stearns
BYE
at Mt. Ararat
Houlton
vs. Mount Desert Island
at Ellsworth
at Orono
at Camden Hills
vs. Waterville
vs. Washington Academy
at Dexter
BYE
Mount Desert Island
at Houlton
vs. Lake Region
at Waterville
vs. Mt. Ararat
at Ellsworth
vs. Orono
vs. Camden Hills
at Yarmouth
Waterville
vs. Camden Hills
at Spruce Mountain
vs. Mount Desert Island
at Ellsworth
at Houlton
at Mt. Ararat
vs. Yarmouth
vs. Gray-New Gloucester
8-MAN LARGE SOUTHERN REGION
Cape Elizabeth
vs. Gray-New Gloucester
at Yarmouth
at Lake Region
vs. Sacopee Valley
at Camden Hills
vs. Spruce Mountain
vs. Mt. Ararat
at Old Orchard Beach
Gray-New Gloucester
at Cape Elizabeth
vs. Sacopee Valley
at Mt. Ararat
vs. Spruce Mountain
at Yarmouth
vs. Camden Hills
vs. Lake Region
at Waterville
Lake Region
vs. Ellsworth
at Mount Desert Island
vs. Cape Elizabeth
at Yarmouth
vs. Mt. Ararat
at Old Orchard Beach
at Gray-New Gloucester
vs. Camden Hills
Mt. Ararat
vs. Yarmouth
at Camden Hills
vs. Gray-New Gloucester
at Mount Desert Island
at Lake Region
vs. Waterville
at Cape Elizabeth
vs. Ellsworth
Spruce Mountain
at Bucksport
vs. Waterville
vs. Yarmouth
at Gray-New Gloucester
BYE
at Cape Elizabeth
vs. Stearns
at Dexter
Yarmouth
at Mt. Ararat
vs. Cape Elizabeth
at Spruce Mountain
vs. Lake Region
vs. Gray-New Gloucester
at Traip Academy
at Waterville
vs. Mount Desert Island
8-MAN SMALL NORTHERN REGION
Bucksport
vs. Spruce Mountain
vs. Washington Academy
at Traip Academy
at Stearns
vs. Valley
vs. Dexter
at Telstar
at Orono
Dexter
at Washington Academy
vs. Valley
at Mount View
vs. Orono
at Stearns
at Bucksport
vs. Houlton
vs. Spruce Mountain
Orono
at Old Orchard Beach
vs. Stearns
vs. Houlton
at Dexter
vs. Traip Academy
at Mount Desert Island
at Washington Academy
vs. Bucksport
Stearns
vs. Valley
at Orono
vs. Old Orchard Beach
vs. Bucksport
vs. Dexter
at Ellsworth
at Spruce Mountain
at Sacopee Valley
Valley
at Stearns
at Dexter
vs. Telstar
BYE
at Bucksport
at Mount View
vs. Boothbay
vs. Washington Academy
Washington Academy
vs. Dexter
at Bucksport
BYE
vs. Mount View
at Boothbay
at Houlton
vs. Orono
at Valley
8-MAN SMALL SOUTHERN REGION
Boothbay
at Telstar
vs. Old Orchard Beach
at Sacopee Valley
vs. Traip Academy
vs. Washington Academy
BYE
at Valley
vs. Mount View
Mount View
BYE
vs. Traip Academy
vs. Dexter
at Washington Academy
at Telstar
vs. Valley
vs. Sacopee Valley
at Boothbay
Old Orchard Beach
vs. Orono
at Boothbay
at Stearns
vs. Telstar
at Sacopee Valley
vs. Lake Region
at Traip Academy
vs. Cape Elizabeth
Sacopee Valley
at Traip Academy
at Gray-New Gloucester
vs. Boothbay
at Cape Elizabeth
vs. Old Orchard Beach
vs. Telstar
at Mount View
vs. Stearns
Telstar
vs. Boothbay
BYE
at Valley
at Old Orchard Beach
vs. Mount View
at Sacopee Valley
vs. Bucksport
vs. Traip Academy
Traip Academy
vs. Sacopee Valley
at Mount View
vs. Bucksport
at Boothbay
at Orono
vs. Yarmouth
vs. Old Orachard Beach
at Telstar
